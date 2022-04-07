CGI Shelby Daytona Gets Huge Carbon Aero, Honors Racer Legacy Time Attack Style

Also known as the Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe, this sports car has almost the same level of hype among classic car collectors as its roadster counterpart. However, some feel that its legacy of going out for brawls on the track still endures, even if only virtually.
Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D pixel master better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, has decided April will be his Americana-focused month. As such, the CGI expert’s maiden project was an impractical JK-generation Jeep Wrangler that was turned into a fire-casting work of slammed, widened twin-turbo beach-going art.
And he loved it so much that his fans got another couple of updates – one with Donut Media livery and another (also embedded third below) with the little Wrangler going out full steam ahead on a highway bridge. Alas, that was just the appetizer. His next entry is the real deal, an outrageous carbon fiber-clad Time Attack take on the legendary Shelby Daytona.
Unlike other virtual artists who just throw a sketchy digital project with an imagined name and give no reasoning for what drives them forward, this author has everything neatly organized. So, do check out the descriptions for the two hero posts embedded below and find out what motivated him to cook up a focused series.
Additionally, there are both explanations for the arrival of this cool-blue Shelby Daytona and even a little background on the real-world model, just to cover all the basics and also the highlights. Speaking of the latter, we could certainly count the “oversized aero pieces for maximum downforce within the corners,” along with “the engine can power the car through the straights” among them!
All in all, no one should really act surprised when the conclusion reads “this thing was built to beat any lap time!” Still, we did find a category lacking information: the specification sheet, complete with new weight setup, engine displacement, power, and so on. So can we get a third post with all these issues resolved, please?
