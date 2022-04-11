Chevy Impala El Camino SS Would Easily Make the 1990s Digitally Cool All Over Again

No need to ask yourself much about some of the most coveted Chevrolet models ever made as Impala survivors are today all over the place. Both stock and modified ones, it seems, though neither of them also has a practical side attached to their backs.
Among the best-selling American cars ever made, and one of the most popular GM flagship passenger cars, Chevy’s Impala is no longer with us because today almost everything revolves around crossovers, SUVs, and trucks across the automotive industry. So, would it have been possible for the Detroit automaker to avoid its demise?
Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, has decided the popular nameplate needs a little bit of mashup love and signaled to everyone interested in a little detail from GM history. Back in the early years of Impala’s existence, the series became related to many other Chevy models: Biscayne, Bel Air, Brookwood, Parkwood, Kingswood, or Nomad.
However, there is also one very odd affiliation to the legendary Chevy El Camino coupe utility. And this special relationship is what determined the pixel master to once again focus on a passenger car to pickup truck-style transformation. So, after popping up on social media with merry wishful thinking thoughts such as a Toyota El Camino Supra, Ford Mustang Fox Body Cobra Ute, or a Ford Crown Victoria Ranchero, now it is time to meet the digital Chevy Impala El Camino SS.
Notice the Super Sport designation and the 1990s styling? That means the CGI expert did not want to go back too much in time and instead of the original Impala SS he chose to piggyback on the amazingly popular seventh-generation 1994-1996 Chevy Impala SS. The El Camino morphing looks decidedly organic and thus makes us beg to wonder. Had this been real, would the conjoined Impala and El Camino series have had a bigger chance of survival in this crossover, SUV, and truck-loving days?
