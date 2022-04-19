The Detroit Iron Still Survives on This 57-Year-Old Chevrolet Impala, Would Use Some Fixes

The 1965 Impala itself is a model that literally made history. It became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, therefore proving that Chevrolet’s market strategy worked like a charm.
After its debut in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, the Impala continued to be refined with every single model year. The GM brand also tried to make its car the right choice for most categories of buyers, so the engine range was updated every time a new Impala was ready for prime time.
If you, too, are in the market for a 1965 Impala, someone on Craigslist is selling what looks to be a good candidate for a restoration, yet it obviously comes with the typical problems a car this old typically exhibits.
The Detroit iron still looks good, though it does show some occasional spots of rust that a new owner would have to deal with before anything else. On the other hand, this Impala is far from becoming a rust bucket, and this is good news for someone who’s more interested in a daily driver rather than a perfect 10 model.
There’s more good news on the daily driver front. The engine under the hood still starts and runs, the owner claims. At first glance, the car is powered by a 283 (4.7-liter) V8, but we’re not being told if this is the original unit or not.
However, the car isn’t exactly road-worthy, as it comes with some brake problems. On the other hand, this isn’t by any means a good reason to walk away, as such mechanical issues should be easily resolved by someone with a long experience in this regard.
The selling price of this 1965 Impala is more than fair, as the owner expects to get just $3,000 for the car. Of course, a visual inspection is the only one that can help figure out if the car is really worth that much, so you know what you have to do if this Impala tickles your senses.
