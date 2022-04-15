1963 Chevrolet Bel Air Is a Mysterious Find That Doesn’t Tell the Full V8 Story

While the Impala was Chevrolet’s superstar during the ‘60s, the Bel Air continued to be a hot seller, especially because in many ways, it was actually the one that made the Impala success possible.
As a result, the Bel Air remained a very compelling model that still shared many parts with the Impala.
And the 1963 example that we have here is just the living proof in this regard, as it provides us with a closer look at the original model. At first glance, it doesn’t seem this car has been molested in any way, though it’s pretty obvious it hasn’t been restored either.
What’s worse is the vehicle has never been babied the way such a legend deserves to be in the first place. And this is how it ended up in a pretty rough shape, with the Bel Air now requiring a full restoration and massive fixes in almost every department.
The photos are worth a thousand words and confirm the car comes with rust that would make a potential restoration even more challenging.
For example, the trunk will likely require massive patches, and so will part of the floors.
But the most intriguing part is definitely what happens under the hood. eBay seller gepar-33 hasn’t offered any information on the V8 that’s supposed to put the wheels in motion someday, but there’s a chance this Bel Air comes with nothing but fresh air under the hood.
Unfortunately, we’re not being provided with a clear look at the engine bay either, so it’s better to assume this Bel Air is just a roller that’s still fighting for a second chance.
It comes with several extra parts, and despite this, the car is still selling for cheap. Listed as part of a no-reserve auction, the Bel Air will certainly find a new home in some 2 days, with the top bid at the time of writing barely exceeding $400.
