Restored 1955 Chevy Bel Air Oozes of Low-Mile Tri-Five Charm, but There's a Catch

The big mirage of Chevy Tri-Fives (150, 210, Bel Air, Nomads, in particular) remains adamantly clear across the classic used car market even today. So, the examples coming up for sale might be the perfect way to stand out differently in a vintage muscle car crowd.
Sure, many enthusiasts take their 1955, 1956, and 1957 Chevrolets down the Hot Rod, restomod, or Pro Touring road, but that is not necessarily a universal rule. Some people might be happy to cruise along at low speed in a Chevy that reminds them of their grandparents’ cars... and still joke about how they went back in time and their vintage ride is almost brand new!
Well, that is only possible when a fresh restoration gets involved, which is exactly the case here with this ‘55 Chevrolet Bel Air hardtop sitting pristine in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. It resides there looking pretty proud of itself mainly because of a recent restoration job that also included a few sensible upgrades.
For example, the perks that did not come originally from the factory include the subtle steel-gray metallic paint, lightly-tinted glasswork (including the windshield), or the chromed dish-style 15-inch wheels shod in Cooper Cobra Radial G/T 215/70 “raised-white-letter tires.” That is not all because the chrome shows up pretty well – only with “light patina,” and the interior has also been refreshed.
Still, the latter might not be up to snuff for everyone – we also feel that it warrants a second look and a TLC sweep once the second-generation Bel Air lands on a new driveway or inside a garage. As for the powertrain, the description lays claim to a “correct, unadorned stock look” with the 283-cubic-inch Chevrolet V8 hooked to a three-speed transmission.
Last, but not least, there is a small yet neat mention of front disc brakes, as well as just 5,904 miles (9,502 km) on the odometer, which may sweeten this rather steep asking price deal. After all, the dealership wants no less than $54,900 for this ride.
