Complete 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Looks Really Good for a Car This Old, Cheap Too

1958 was the year when the Chevrolet Bel Air gave birth to the Impala nameplate. First launched as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, the Impala was promoted to a full series only a year later.
And while the Bel Air and the Impala, therefore, went on separate routes, they continued to share most of the parts and engines they were available with.
This 1958 model is the living proof the Bel Air was a beautiful car even without the Impala treatment.
While it’s not clear if this Bel Air has ever been restored (the chances are it hasn’t), everything looks surprisingly good, especially when taking into account its age. This is a 64-year-old car that exhibits only minimal rust, and while some floor patches are required, the metal still appears to be really solid.
eBay seller ddh-sales claims the Bel Air is complete, so no parts are missing. Even the grille is still around, and this is a big plus, as such parts are typically impossible to find these days, let alone in a good shape.
Fitted with a small-block V8, this Bel Air clearly requires a full restoration, so despite its solid exterior, fair interior, and good trim, it obviously needs plenty of fixes in pretty much every regard.
The engine, for example, is still there but no longer starts. On the other hand, it looks like it turns over, so at least it’s not locked up from sitting.
The Bel Air sells with the original GM parts manual dating back to 1958, the original keys, and a title.
As said in the title, the car isn’t necessarily as expensive as you’d expect such a classic car to be in the first place. The seller is willing to let it go for $5,000, and what’s more, some other offers might also be considered. The listing is set to expire in 6 days.
