The New-Generation Google Maps Feature Waze Needs Right Here and Now

More on this:

1 Waze 1, Google Maps 0, as Android Auto Users Keep Struggling With Navigation

2 Google Under Fire for Navigation Apps, Google Maps and Waze Causing Legal Trouble

3 Latest Waze for Android Update Silently Resolves a Trending Bug

4 Waze Updated With a Retro Mode, New Car Icons and Navigation Voices Included

5 New Waze Update Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay With a Critical Fix