This 1965 Impala SS Is an Unreal Time Capsule With 15K Miles, Almost Too Good to Be True

Just like its predecessors, the 1965 Impala was offered with both six-cylinders and V8s, and the reason was as simple as it could be.
Chevrolet wanted the Impala to be the right car for everybody, so by offering a wide array of engines, the company believed its model would appeal to both people looking for daily drivers and car aficionados interested in feeling the rush of adrenaline through their veins.
1965, however, witnessed the addition of a new big-block that eventually proved pretty successful. It was the now-famous 396 Turbo-Jet, the V8 that made its debut on the Impala in February and then expanded to several other Chevy models, including the Chevelle.
On the Impala, however, the 396 could be ordered in two different configurations. First, it was the “standard” version, which came with a hydraulic-lifter camshaft and a 10.25:1 compression ratio, therefore developing a maximum output of 325 horsepower.
A high-performance flavor was also offered, this time with a solid-lifter shifter and an 11.0:1 ratio, which in turn means the engine was rated at 375 horsepower.
This extraordinary 1965 Impala SS comes with the 325-horsepower unit, but this doesn’t make it less special anyway. It is actually as special as it gets, and its current condition is living proof in this regard.
The car looks unbelievable, but unfortunately, no information has been offered on this front. But while we don’t know if this SS has ever been restored or not, we should just assume it hasn’t, with the numbers on the odo clearly suggesting this is the case.
This Impala has just 15,000 miles (a little over 24,000 km) on the clock, and the seller says on Craigslist this is exactly the actual mileage.
The original owner only drove the Impala to car shows, and after his passing, the wife rarely took the car out of the garage. The engine obviously starts and runs properly, and everything is in working condition, including the convertible top.
As for the price, it makes sense for this Impala to be expensive, though it doesn’t cost as much as you’d expect. The car can be yours for $65,000.
