1963 Chevrolet Impala Survivor Is as Original as It Gets, Rare Color Combination

Finding a 1963 Impala to restore isn’t as difficult as it sounds, even though this model is nearly 60 years old. However, what’s much harder is coming across an example that’s still solid, has everything in place, and comes with that little extra that makes it a highly valuable project.
This 1963 Impala has them all, including a very rare color combination that’s believed to have made its way to a rather limited number of Chevys.
Let’s start with the obvious and tell you this is a project that requires a full restoration. Most likely, the vehicle has been sitting for a long time, so it’s no wonder the engine is no longer running.
The unit that’s supposed to help you go from where you are to where you want to go is the original 327 (5.3-liter) with 300 horsepower, but at this point, it doesn’t seem to be working. eBay seller ola0614 hasn’t provided any additional information on its current health, so we’ll assume it’s not yet locked up from sitting, yet this is a possibility any potential buyer should have in mind.
The car is described as a survivor, and in theory, this means it has never been molested in any way. Everything you see in the photos is just as original as it gets, so eventually, this Impala could end up being worth quite a small fortune at the end of a proper restoration project.
The other thing that could increase its value is the rare color combination it sports. The Impala is painted in Laurel Green both inside and outside, and while no actual figures are available on how many 1963 examples used the same combo, it’s believed they’re pretty rare.
The floor pans and the trunk exhibit the typical metal issues, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise for a car this old.
The selling price could make many people walk away, though buyers should just keep in mind this is an all-original and still-complete Impala. The seller hopes to get no more, no less than $15,000 for the car.
