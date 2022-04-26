1958 Chevrolet Impala Found in a Garage After 30 Years, Looks Ravishing

The Impala nameplate came to be no less than 64 years ago, as the GM brand had the brilliant idea of launching this new model as the top-of-the-line Bel Air back in 1958.
To everybody’s surprise, the Impala proved to be incredibly popular, so just a year later, Chevrolet promoted it to a full stand-alone series sold separately from the Bel Air.
On the other hand, the 1958 Impala continues to be a collector’s dream, especially if it comes complete and with everything in its original condition. Barn finds rarely qualify for such a thing, but the example that’s currently on sale by Classic Cars of SC (classiccarsofsc on eBay) seems to tick many of the boxes on this front.
The photos speak for themselves and indicate this 1958 Impala comes in pretty good condition despite its age. What’s more impressive is that it spent no more, no less than 30 years sitting alone in a garage, so its current shape is even more surprising.
A car sitting for so long typically comes with metal problems and rust on the floors and in the trunk, and in case you’re wondering how come this first-year Impala is still so solid, the answer comes down to a series of fixes it has already received.
The garage in charge of finding a new owner says the Impala comes with patches in the trunk, while the body looks like it has already been repainted. The fully original interior needs some fixes as well, but otherwise, this 1958 Chevy is a one-in-a-million garage find.
Powered by a 283 (4.7-liter) paired with an automatic transmission, this Impala obviously doesn’t sell for cheap. Anyone interested in taking the car home should be ready to spend $30,000 on it.
