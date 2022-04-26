Turbo Rotary Mazda MX-5 Miata Packs All the Virtual Drift Gear You Could Imagine

The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata (along with a few others, such as the Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ twins) is labeled by many as the last of a dying breed of cool, little, and affordable sports cars.
If true, then all we can say is that people do know how to make it go out with a bang, both in the real world and across the virtual realm. Here is a very conclusive example of how these two dimensions keep influencing each other in the most stunning ways.
The virtual artist behind the jota_automotive digital car art label on social media is no stranger to interesting monsters. Unlike other pixel masters, this CGI expert does not fool around with digital projects daily and instead usually takes some sweet time before coming up with all the POVs we crave.
So, after previously outing some cool ideas like a widebody Lexus LC500 behemoth that felt like a slammed luxury Kaiju, because of a moody CGI atmosphere or a Tesla Model 3 Super GT that brutally joined the slammed widebody JDM racer lifestyle, now it is time for something else. And – you guessed it – it is again inspired by the wacky world of motorsport.
This time around, the author focused on drift competitions and placed particular emphasis on what professional drifter Kyle Mohan and his racing/KMR Rotary Engine Services teams have achieved as of late. As it turns out, alongside his usual 1,000-hp Formula Drift Mazda RX-8, he now also competes (or “goes gangster” as some socialites would say) in an equally cool little MX-5 Miata.
Thus, inspired by the orange and white/black tri-tone menace, the digital content creator set out to create his turbo rotary-powered version of a Mazda two-door convertible. The result has a slightly more subtle gray-toned virtual paintjob (kind of like Kim K’s latest collection shenanigans), along with a blue roll cage, but everything else looks just as outrageous as in real life.
