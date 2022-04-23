The 2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 and Toyota GR 86, the Last of a Dying Breed

As the world shifts to electric and autonomous vehicles, the manuals shift further and further away into oblivion. Let’s face it. We are witnessing the last of a dying breed, and for the sake of future car enthusiasts—it’s only fair that we squeeze every ounce of this experience while we still can, and what better way than with the 2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 and the Toyota GR 86?
If you had the chance to go back into the medieval ages, I am confident you’d travel the world to witness the Mammoths, the great Egyptian civilization, Machu Picchu, and, if it existed—the lost city of Atlantis. While none of these has anything to do with rear-wheel-drive manual transmission vehicles, it has something to do with enjoying the last succulent drop of history and not hoping for a chance to travel back in time.
While everyone else is struggling to grab a seat in the new EV industry—Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda are offering the car enthusiast community a final chance to enjoy the thrills of a driver-focused vehicle.
Apart from being rear-wheel-drive and manual, the 2022 Mazda Miata and Toyota GR 86 are driver-focused vehicles. They aren’t as fast or with some crazy horsepower figures but rely 100 percent on driver input. The Miata and GR 86 don’t come with fancy tech to help you launch from zero or glide seamlessly through corners. Instead, they rely on drive input to give the best of their ability—a rarity in modern motorsports.
The 2022 Miata comes with a 2-liter 4-cylinder engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission making 178 hp (133 kW) and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm) of torque. The GR 86, on the other hand, comes with a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder boxer engine mated to a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, making 224 hp (168 kW) and 184 lb-ft (249 Nm) of torque.
Which one would you pick if you had the chance to own either? Even though underpowered, the Miata has great handling and offers a thrilling drive experience, especially with its top peeled back. The Toyota GR86, on the other hand, comes with an agile powertrain and an appealing new design.
In the video below, Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes took these rare gas cars on the road and made some exciting side-by-side comparisons.
While everyone else is struggling to grab a seat in the new EV industry—Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda are offering the car enthusiast community a final chance to enjoy the thrills of a driver-focused vehicle.
Apart from being rear-wheel-drive and manual, the 2022 Mazda Miata and Toyota GR 86 are driver-focused vehicles. They aren’t as fast or with some crazy horsepower figures but rely 100 percent on driver input. The Miata and GR 86 don’t come with fancy tech to help you launch from zero or glide seamlessly through corners. Instead, they rely on drive input to give the best of their ability—a rarity in modern motorsports.
The 2022 Miata comes with a 2-liter 4-cylinder engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission making 178 hp (133 kW) and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm) of torque. The GR 86, on the other hand, comes with a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder boxer engine mated to a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, making 224 hp (168 kW) and 184 lb-ft (249 Nm) of torque.
Which one would you pick if you had the chance to own either? Even though underpowered, the Miata has great handling and offers a thrilling drive experience, especially with its top peeled back. The Toyota GR86, on the other hand, comes with an agile powertrain and an appealing new design.
In the video below, Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes took these rare gas cars on the road and made some exciting side-by-side comparisons.