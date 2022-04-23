The 2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 and Toyota GR 86, the Last of a Dying Breed

As the world shifts to electric and autonomous vehicles, the manuals shift further and further away into oblivion. Let’s face it. We are witnessing the last of a dying breed, and for the sake of future car enthusiasts—it’s only fair that we squeeze every ounce of this experience while we still can, and what better way than with the 2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 and the Toyota GR 86?

7 photos