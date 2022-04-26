Elon Musk Gets Virtual Tesla Model S Dressed in Twitter Bird Blue in Honor of Sale

Unlike his bid to fight Vladimir Putin with the entire Ukraine war fate at stake, Elon Musk’s proposal to buy out Twitter for no less than $44 billion has amazingly pushed through and convinced the owners of the social network to sell.
There are a few remaining hurdles before Elon Musk gets official possession of the famous microblogging service – which, as we all know, is also his favorite means of social media communication – so there could be enough time for the billionaire to celebrate in style. With a matching Twitter Tesla, of course.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, is always ready to defy conventions and slam all Twitter expectations around. Well, he is willing to bag any expectations if the Head Designer at the outrageously renowned West Coast Customs can have his merry CGI JDM way with it. Thus, is anyone surprised that we are dealing here with a proposal for a special Tesla Model S that Elon Musk could use when “rollin' thru to get Twitter?”
Well, it would not be hard to imagine that Musk will use a Tesla when hitting the corner office of his upcoming, newly-acquired social media company. However, it is anyone’s guess if that would be a deeply personalized Tesla Model S or something else. For sure, it would be quite fitting for Musk to use the EV saloon that is – at least in part – responsible for his massive fortune.
However, a custom one might remain just wishful thinking. Perhaps the pixel master should have used Twitter – instead of Instagram (owned by a rivaling social media company, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms) – to better popularize this proposed celebratory car. That way, it would have blended nicely with its Twitter Bird Blue, Rotiform Aerodisc aftermarket wheels and covers, plus a thoroughly slammed attitude to bode well for the white accents splashed all around.
