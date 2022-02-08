Monstrously Widebody Lexus LC 500 Feels Like a Slammed Luxury Kaiju in Moody CGI

The Lexus LC is no affordable grand tourer by any means. A 2022MY starts from around $93k in America. And comes with dynamic enhancements, as well as improved ride comfort. But does anyone really care?
Sure, when you pay close to $100k on something stock, one does not feel too inclined to visit the next aftermarket shop and start modifying it. That is probably why custom Lexus LC 500 are pretty few and rather far in between. Alas, they do exist... especially in a virtual realm’s alternate universe.
Yes, when you think JDM and Toyota/Lexus one immediately has wide visions of Liberty Walk shenanigans. At least we recently had many dreams, courtesy of a menacingly black, tuned example. But there’s reason to believe that across imagination land might dwell something potentially better. And it does not even need to be confined into the murdered-out niche to give everyone the chills.
Instead, the virtual artist behind the jota_automotive digital car art label on social media felt like it was the proper time for revisiting a slightly older “Cherry” JDM creation. One that had the Lexus LC 500 properly slammed into the ground. And featuring the widebody attire that would make any aficionado prouder than a blooming cherry tree. Alas, to properly set up the rework, a different mood was surely needed.
Case in point. Now the luxury sports car sends out new, stanced vibes that would make it stand out in any street racing drift crowd. To us, it even feels like the pixel master wanted to achieve a monster-like allure. One complete with slotted design elements that would make people imagine they are witnessing the birth of a new automotive breed of kaiju monsters.
Well, hopefully, if Guillermo del Toro ever decides to revisit his Hellboy or Pacific Rim movie universes, this interestingly slammed and widebody ride will be on his hero vehicle list.
Yes, when you think JDM and Toyota/Lexus one immediately has wide visions of Liberty Walk shenanigans. At least we recently had many dreams, courtesy of a menacingly black, tuned example. But there’s reason to believe that across imagination land might dwell something potentially better. And it does not even need to be confined into the murdered-out niche to give everyone the chills.
Instead, the virtual artist behind the jota_automotive digital car art label on social media felt like it was the proper time for revisiting a slightly older “Cherry” JDM creation. One that had the Lexus LC 500 properly slammed into the ground. And featuring the widebody attire that would make any aficionado prouder than a blooming cherry tree. Alas, to properly set up the rework, a different mood was surely needed.
Case in point. Now the luxury sports car sends out new, stanced vibes that would make it stand out in any street racing drift crowd. To us, it even feels like the pixel master wanted to achieve a monster-like allure. One complete with slotted design elements that would make people imagine they are witnessing the birth of a new automotive breed of kaiju monsters.
Well, hopefully, if Guillermo del Toro ever decides to revisit his Hellboy or Pacific Rim movie universes, this interestingly slammed and widebody ride will be on his hero vehicle list.