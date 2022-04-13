Kim Kardashian’s Latest Monochromatic-Gray Elite Fleet Member Is a Maybach GLS

The Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group, prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for the past two decades. So, they are not afraid to show us examples of their prowess with a little help from Kim Kardashian from time to time.
Platinum’s rising fortunes are inherently linked to star customers like Kim K, who shares their passion for cars and desire to stand out in any crowd. As such, the “leading designers and creators of high-end automotive culture & lifestyle” have enjoyed a long-standing collaboration with the American media personality.
Her superstar cult status has been thoroughly enhanced with a little help from her rides, and it is only natural for Kim K to allow Platinum to brag a little about their common projects (contemporary and future ones). As such, the latest one has to do with the socialite’s recent decision to match her cars not only to some of her outfits but also to her monotone, gray mansion.
And while she originally premiered this look for her elite fleet with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lambo Urus, and her favorite “baby,” the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 limousine, that was just the beginning, it seems. Interestingly, not long ago, the folks at Platinum showed us a Urus plus a trio of Cullinans that were lying in the courtyard ahead of deep makeovers, and we also noticed something gray in the background that seemed like a perfect match for Kim K.
Well, as it turns out, that was probably an Easter Egg from the aftermarket outlet as the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 cat is now out of the VIP bag with confirmation that indeed was Kim K’s latest elite fleet ride. According to Platinum, the monochromatic transformation also includes a set of bespoke 24-inch Avant Garde forged dual-block SRX06 wheels and a set of adjustable lowering links to keep the behemoth closer to the ground.
By the way, they also promised to reveal more details about the “constant changes” imagined by Kim K next, with “a lot more coming very soon...”
