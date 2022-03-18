Kim Kardashian Takes Both Her "Babies" Out for a Drive, Pete Davidson and Her Maybach

Kim Kardashian loves all her cars, but recently, she called her matte-grey wrapped Mercedes-Maybach S-Class her “baby.” And now she got behind the wheel with her other “baby” on the passenger’s seat, Pete Davidson, as they went out for a food run.
There’s no reason why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wouldn’t enjoy a drive in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class that Kim calls her “baby.”
Kim had been declared legally single earlier this month, despite all the drama surrounding her and Kanye “Ye” West. The famous couple, who started dating in April 2012, broke up last year, but they still have to fix some legal issues, including custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
After they broke up, Kim started dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, in November 2021. And their relationship is still going strong, with Pete having the perks of driving in all her marvelous rides. In fact, just a couple of months ago, he was seen driving his girlfriend’s grey Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Now, the two went out for a food run at In-N-Out in Los Angeles on March 17, driving in Kim’s Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
The Maybach S-Class has two engine options, S 680 and S 580, but the only version available in the U.S. currently is the S 580. It's powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that puts out 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. Besides the V8, the S 580 also has a gearbox-mounted electric motor that adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque.
Tailored up to every one of Kim’s needs, after having worked with Platinum Motorsports for the project, it’s no wonder Kim calls it her “baby.”
Previously, they were also seen driving in her silver Cadillac Escalade ESV, but her collection includes many models that the two can enjoy. But they seem most at ease in this one, and why wouldn't they?
Kim had been declared legally single earlier this month, despite all the drama surrounding her and Kanye “Ye” West. The famous couple, who started dating in April 2012, broke up last year, but they still have to fix some legal issues, including custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
After they broke up, Kim started dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, in November 2021. And their relationship is still going strong, with Pete having the perks of driving in all her marvelous rides. In fact, just a couple of months ago, he was seen driving his girlfriend’s grey Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Now, the two went out for a food run at In-N-Out in Los Angeles on March 17, driving in Kim’s Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
The Maybach S-Class has two engine options, S 680 and S 580, but the only version available in the U.S. currently is the S 580. It's powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that puts out 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. Besides the V8, the S 580 also has a gearbox-mounted electric motor that adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque.
Tailored up to every one of Kim’s needs, after having worked with Platinum Motorsports for the project, it’s no wonder Kim calls it her “baby.”
Previously, they were also seen driving in her silver Cadillac Escalade ESV, but her collection includes many models that the two can enjoy. But they seem most at ease in this one, and why wouldn't they?