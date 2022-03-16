Here's a Good Look at the Kardashians' Cars and Mansions in the Trailer for Hulu Show

In what looks like a Rolls-Royce commercial, the first trailer for Hulu’s upcoming reality show, The Kardashians, gives a glimpse into the lavish lifestyles of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters, including their modern, luxury cars and expensive mansions.
The Kardashians are self-proclaimed car fans, and the first trailer for their reality show proves just that. Meant to look deeper into their “boss” lives, the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters flaunt their Rolls-Royces and expensive mansions.
The two-minute trailer tries to cover everything important in the famous sisters’ lives, including Kim Kardashian’s divorce to Kanye “Ye” West and her new relationship with Pete Davidson, Khloe’s breakup from Tristan Thompson, Kylie’s most recent pregnancy, and Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker.
But, beyond that, what we really see in the video is their immense wealth. The Kardashians are worth billions (with just Kim estimated at over $1 billion, and Kylie at around $700 million), and their lifestyle shows that.
We get a good look at each member’s mansions, and their expensive rides make an appearance throughout the trailer.
We see one of Kim Kardashian’s grey-painted cars, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, parked in what looks like an industrial space. And there’s a couple of black Cullinans, one that belongs to mother Kris, and the other to Khloe. We also get to see the interior of Kylie Jenner’s custom pink bubblegum Cullinan, as she rides with Kendall Jenner.
Besides the fact that the trailer makes it look like a commercial for Rolls-Royce, we also see Kim’s grey Lamborghini Urus and one of Travis Barker’s SUVs, which boasts a red and black interior.
None of the cars in Kendall’s collection made the cut for the trailer, maybe because she has a soft spot for classics (when she’s not driving the Ferrari hybrid, the SF90 Stradale). But her collection will surely make an appearance when the show premieres on Hulu in April.
