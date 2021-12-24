Pete Davidson Is Using Kim Kardashian’s Signature Rolls-Royce Ghost as His Daily

SNL comedian and reported heartbreaker Pete Davidson once famously said that he “doesn’t give a s**t about cars.” Still, when your newest fling offers to lend you her custom luxury ride, there’s no sense in saying no.
Pete Davidson has been dating reality star turned aspiring lawyer and billionaire entrepreneur Kim Kardashian for the past couple of months. This week, he was seen driving her custom Rolls-Royce Ghost for the first time and, the Daily Mail reports, he’s now using it as his daily. This includes trips to the weed dispensary (where he got turned away) and errands for last-minute Christmas shopping.
Though he normally favors a Mercedes-Benz, it seems that Davidson is not hatin’ the custom Ghost either. Not that anyone could blame him: delivered to Kim this summer, it’s the latest project by Platinum Motorsports for one of their oldest and most faithful clients. Kim has had cars done by Platinum for over two decades, and many of them have been Rolls-Royces, but this one still stands out.
For starters, Kim gets credit as co-designer on it. The paintjob, a striking matte gray, was created with input from Kardashian specifically for her, while the contrasting orange and white interior came about after she suggested it. Personalized touches are visible throughout, so the Ghost is the perfect “look at me” car – but not in a negative way, unlike the custom rides of many other celebrities or even most of Kim’s cars.
Love means
never having to say you’re sorry sharing luxury rides. Then again, one of Kim Kardashian’s Christmas presents last year was an entire mini-fleet of 2021 Mercedes Benz Maybach GLSs, which estranged husband Kanye West bought for her for an estimated price of $1+ million. Even if the Ghost is a temporary favorite, she’s not missing it while Davidson uses it as his daily.
