Pete Davidson Gets to Drive Kim Kardashian’s Custom, Gorgeous Rolls-Royce Ghost

One of the perks of dating a fellow celebrity who also happens to be a known car collector must be the chance to drive some of the vehicles in their fleet. This seems to be the case with comedian Pete Davidson and reality star Kim Kardashian, at least.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are showbiz’s hottest and most surprising couple right now. Celebrity gossip stuff aside, being an item means that they spend more time together and, as it turns out, that Pete gets a taste of Kim’s pampered life. More specifically, he’s allowed to drive her signature 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost.
While many would balk at the idea that Kim Kardashian is a car collector (“hoarder” is a more fitting term, since her collection is more of a display of wealth than the expression of legitimate passion for motors), she does have a large fleet. For over two decades, specialized automotive shop Platinum Motorsports has been customizing cars for Kim, from Rolls-Royces to Cadillacs, and anything in between.
In July this year, she took delivery of a very special and quite elegant Ghost that she takes co-designer credit for. Painted in a custom matte gray with a contrasting orange and white interior, Kim has been driving it and showing it off whichever chance she gets. It’s the kind of “look at me” car a celebrity like Kardashian would order, but it’s still a beautiful one.
It’s a good thing Kim doesn’t feel too possessive about it. The other day, Pete was seen driving it to a Beverly Hills jewelry shop, where he picked up some stuff with curb-side delivery. The tweet available below, from TMZ, links to a couple of photos and some context to the outing. Kim and Pete spent last weekend in Staten Island, but it seems that they’re already back in California.
Davidson, one of the youngest stars to ever join SNL, is famously an anti-car person. As per his own admission, he doesn’t “give a s**t about cars” but he does drive for convenience. Shortly after landing the SNL gig, he bought a Mercedes-Benz S-Class to take his grandfather for rides, since that had always been his dream. Later on, he bought another S-Class and, some time after, a celebrity staple G-Wagon.
The 'SNL' star was given the keys to Kim's Rolls Royce for a jewelry run. https://t.co/ewPeLZ6qV8— TMZ (@TMZ) December 21, 2021