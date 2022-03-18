Badger Extreme Is a Fold-Out Rugged Camper Trailer With a Twist

South African Badger Adventure Caravans is the maker of a very creative series of trailer campers that combine several concepts to build easy-to-use, rugged caravans. If you’re familiar with the fold-out tent campers, the caravans with a sidewall expansion, and the pop-top campers, the Badger Extreme has them all packed into an off-road caravan the size of a teardrop trailer.
We’ve seen some impressive campers from Conqueror Australia Off-Road Campers in the past so we know there’s a lot you can pack in a compact travel trailer. But what Badger Extreme brings to the table is the clever fold-out concept that makes everything not only more interesting but also a lot easier to work with.
The signature trick of the Badger series of campers is how a large section of its fiberglass roof and sidewall twists into place to form a separate room. This greatly expands the floorplan atop the small single-axle footprint that’s no bigger than a teardrop trailer. This means just 15.7-foot (4.8-meter) long, built upon a rugged platform akin to a larger off-road caravan.
When arrived at the camping spot, the Badger Extreme is ready to pop up into a much larger house on wheels. The right sidewall and the center roof fold down as one piece, making the wall become the floor and the roof, the rear wall. The expansion is one easy step using the grab handles, and the expansion room uses the telescopic legs built into the roof rack to deliver structural support.
Once deployed, the interior pole setup allows for creating a canopy bedroom with a multipurpose slide-out bed that can be turned into anything from a sofa to a large double bed. The heightened fabric roof increases the headroom over the central floor so the inhabitants can stand up.
The rest of the interior is quite simple, considering all the slide-out, flip-up, fold-down, and swing-out equipment that takes up space when retracted inside the walls. The kitchenette packs some serious punch, considering it spans most of the entry side of the camper. There are cupboards built into the sidewall, accessible via the lift-up hatches, as well as slide-outs for the dual-burner stove and the fridge/freezer. Plumbing includes a Hansen water heater, a 12-V water pump, and an 80-liter water tank.
The Badger Extreme can sleep two by default, but an optional rear tent adds extra sleeping room to the setup. A clever design allows for the fridge box to be accessible from the interior when everything is pushed back inside the trailer. The only thing that’s missing is a bathroom, but there’s a rear sprayer that can be used as a shower and there’s space for a portable toilet. Also, the rear tent can be converted into a bathroom if another sleeping tent is not needed.
The signature trick of the Badger series of campers is how a large section of its fiberglass roof and sidewall twists into place to form a separate room. This greatly expands the floorplan atop the small single-axle footprint that’s no bigger than a teardrop trailer. This means just 15.7-foot (4.8-meter) long, built upon a rugged platform akin to a larger off-road caravan.
When arrived at the camping spot, the Badger Extreme is ready to pop up into a much larger house on wheels. The right sidewall and the center roof fold down as one piece, making the wall become the floor and the roof, the rear wall. The expansion is one easy step using the grab handles, and the expansion room uses the telescopic legs built into the roof rack to deliver structural support.
Once deployed, the interior pole setup allows for creating a canopy bedroom with a multipurpose slide-out bed that can be turned into anything from a sofa to a large double bed. The heightened fabric roof increases the headroom over the central floor so the inhabitants can stand up.
The rest of the interior is quite simple, considering all the slide-out, flip-up, fold-down, and swing-out equipment that takes up space when retracted inside the walls. The kitchenette packs some serious punch, considering it spans most of the entry side of the camper. There are cupboards built into the sidewall, accessible via the lift-up hatches, as well as slide-outs for the dual-burner stove and the fridge/freezer. Plumbing includes a Hansen water heater, a 12-V water pump, and an 80-liter water tank.
The Badger Extreme can sleep two by default, but an optional rear tent adds extra sleeping room to the setup. A clever design allows for the fridge box to be accessible from the interior when everything is pushed back inside the trailer. The only thing that’s missing is a bathroom, but there’s a rear sprayer that can be used as a shower and there’s space for a portable toilet. Also, the rear tent can be converted into a bathroom if another sleeping tent is not needed.