This Good-Looking High-Roof Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Might Be Cheap but There's a Catch

There’s a great interest in the Volkswagen Type 2 and well-maintained examples usually sell for over $50,000. True to their spirit, many people convert them into campers, but sometimes it might be better to just buy one that already has everything it needs. This 1971 Volkswagen Type 2 is in great shape and comes with a high roof that is very popular among campers. But there’s a catch.
The Volkswagen Type 2 Bus is very popular among campers for its timeless design and cult image. Despite the limited space, people love cramming everything inside, including the kitchen sink. The high-roof conversions are quite popular because they allow people to stand, but there aren’t many factory-built high-roof examples on the market. We’re in luck, as we just found one on Bring a Trailer.
This 1971 Volkswagen Type 2 is a high-roof example that was delivered new to Switzerland to be used by the Swiss Post. There lies its main problem – like many postal vehicles it has a right-hand-drive to allow the postal workers to do their job without getting in the way of traffic. It is a small detail though, and we’ve seen many JDM imports with an RHD that keep going strong on U.S. roads.
The Bus was acquired in 2005 by the seller as a non-running project and went through a laborious process of refurbishment and camper conversion that lasted until 2012. We imagine seven years mean a lot of effort and money poured into this project, but the result is quite pleasing to the eyes and proves what can be done when there is love and will.
Its owner repainted the body in yellow and grey (Swiss Post colors), reupholstered the interior, and rebuilt the 1.6-liter flat-four engine. He also hand-made the camper interior and the custom roof rack, while also upgrading the electrical system. The interior metal surfaces, undercarriage, and belly pan have been treated with POR-15, and Gator Guard truck-bed liner was also applied to the undercarriage.
The rear compartment has been finished with wood paneling, while the upholstery features a combination of tweed and vinyl. The vinyl flooring has been installed by RJ Campers of Daytona Beach, Florida. The standard fold-out bench seat is easy to transform into a sleeping area, while the kitchenette features a refrigerator, a microwave, a two-burner stove, and a sink. There are cabinets and storage spaces everywhere, as well as a fold-out table.
Despite the high-quality work the seller has done with this camper conversion, there are not many bidders. There are still three days to go until this auction ends, but the highest bid of $12,059 does not look very promising for the seller. There is no guarantee, but this could mean a lucky buyer will get themselves a very nice Type 2 camper for very little money. Or the seller will get to keep it if the bidders will not meet the reserve. We'll keep an eye on this one.
