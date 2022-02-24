1961 Volkswagen Bus and 1958 Serro Scotty Camper Combo Is Deliciously Vintage

While it might not be as fast and spacious as a modern van, the Volkswagen Type 2 (also known as the T1 or Bus) is one cool ride. And things get even better if it comes with a matching old-school camper behind it. One such combo just popped up for sale and it's deliciously vintage.
A first-generation model built for the 1961 model year, this T1 is an 11-window passenger version that's been refurbished to a pristine look. It comes in a familiar two-tone combo with a white upper section, but the lower body is finished in a not-so-common yet fetching Mango Green. The matching wheels are wrapped in whitewall tires for a proper vintage look.
The interior looks just as good as the shell and you'll find a matching white-green combo in here too. The original seats and door panels have been replaced, but they don't look out of place. The rear compartment features only a bench seat, which means that this T1 won't carry more than five people as is, but this leaves plenty of room for luggage.
But it can also be modified to accept additional seats or even camper-style accessories. I can see a folding table fitting nicely between the front and rear seats. Both the headliner and the trunk section are draped in bamboo for a rustic look. The bus is not equipped with heating, but the sale includes replacement heat exchangers.
The van draws juice from a 1.6-liter flat-four engine that's been installed under prior ownership. Power and torque figures are unknown, but the Bus should benefit from a bit more oomph compared to the units offered in the early T1. The mill mates to a four-speed manual transaxle.
Moving over to the camper that comes with this van, it's a 1958 Serro Scotty Sportsman Jr. The teardrop-shaped, aluminum camper has been altered to match the Bus and now sports Mango Green fenders, trim, and wheels.
The camper is quite small, but the bed inside seems large enough to accommodate two people. The rooftop fan and the modern, directional lighting should keep things comfortable while resting. Shelving and a tabletop can be found in the rear storage compartment for a roadside picnic.
Yes, it's not perfect and it might not be all that comfortable for a very long trip across the U.S., but it's a neat combo if you're into vintage vans and campers. You'll find the listing on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $30,000 as of this writing. The auction is set to end on March 3, 2022.
