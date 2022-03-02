Campervan Co. Delves Into Plug-In Camping With an Off-Grid Solution Based on Ford Transit

Owning an electric camper is not quite sensible at the moment, despite efforts from the likes of Winnebago. That’s because the usable range for an electric camper is too low to allow for a comfortable adventure outside the norml living areas. Scotland’s Campervan Co. is confident it has found a middle ground with hybrid camper vans, and its latest Eco Evolution camper might prove to be a winner.
Campervan Co. has specialized in hybrid camper vans and is now ready to take it to the next level by expanding its lineup with a plug-in hybrid offering. Their Eco Evolution camper van is based on a Ford Transit Custom PHEV and offers the best of both worlds – electric and ICE-based camper vans. The Eco Evolution is capable to cover up to 26 miles (42 km) in EV mode before its 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine kicks in to deliver a total driving range up to 376 miles (605 km).
Campervan Co. boasts the Eco Evolution is the lowest carbon-emitting camper van they built to date. Indeed, this comes with all-electric camping amenities, thanks to a Clayton Power leisure battery. It powers the induction cooktop, cooling, and lighting in and around the camper. Unlike other conversion vans that come with 100-watt or 200-watt solar panels, the Eco Evolution employs a 1,000-watt combination of rooftop and fold-out solar panels. This is more than most larger off-grid RVs that come with a solar panel array have to offer.
It's not just the solar panels that contribute to the low carbon footprint of this camper, but also the use of advanced solutions for heating, among other things. The system captures the waste heat to keep the living area warm without burning diesel or gas. Besides that, the camper is properly insulated, boosting the heating efficiency.
Apart from that, the Eco Evolution features the usual side kitchenette/folding bench floor plan that is expected from a camper van. All of these are made out of lightweight materials, to improve driving efficiency. The camper can seat and sleep up to four people as standard, but owners can specify additional seats for a six-seat configuration.
Although everything looks properly polished, Campervan Co. still talks about the Eco Evolution as being a prototype. The production version’s price will start at £75,995 (approx. $101,000), but there will be a lot of customization options in the catalog. This includes hot water, electrical appliances such as a microwave and coffeemaker, Wi-Fi, and an Omni-slide indoor/outdoor cooking system.
