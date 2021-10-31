90-Degree Rotating Camper Offers Generous Interior Space and Maneuverability on the Road

Designed by two German companies, Queensize Camper and ICC Offroad, the Flip90 camper comes in two versions: a pickup and a trailer one, with the latter offering more interior space. You get an additional 70 sq ft (6.5 sq meters) and a standing height of 7 ft (2.15 m). The flip extends the interior space to 145 sq ft (13.5 sq m).
With its rotating design, the Flip90 camper keeps it small and manageable while you are driving and only expands out at the campsite. It expands electrically, at the push of a button, simultaneously turning the obtained vertical structure into an entrance, a living area, kitchen, and toilet with shower. In its off-road mode, the camper has a low center of gravity and is less than 7.4 ft (2.2m) tall. The cabin weighs around 550 lb (250 kg).
ICC Offroad and Queensize Camper boast of the camper’s full insulation and its protected appearance, with the windows of the Flip90 being kept inside when in driving mode. The camper knows how to keep a low profile when needed but also how to offer a generous living area when flipped and used in camping mode.
Thanks to its design, the Flip camper makes it easy to access all the items that are mounted on the roof, so you don’t have to struggle and climb all over. For instance, there’s a surfboard mounted on the roof of it, as you can see in the pictures, and it comes down when flipping the cabin so you can easily reach it.
The Flip90 Trailer has a total length of approximately 13.7 ft (4.2 m) in driving mode and a height of 7.3 ft (2.25 m). It weighs around 2,095 lb (950 kg). It comes with a 74L freshwater tank and a bigger, 55L waste water tank.
Larger storage space is available with this version of the Flip90. There’s the option to fold in the sink cabinet and the kitchen pull-out and use the entire standing height area for purposes such as showering, changing clothes, and so on. A total of 1,015L of storage space is available with the Flip90 Trailer.
There are several options available with the Flip90 Trailer. You can choose the exterior color of the trailer and there are plenty of useful add-ons available such as air conditioning, heating, hot water, a roof rack, a bicycle rack, a solar system, and even a satellite system with TV, for when you’ve had enough of nature.
