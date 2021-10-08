5 Ford Transit Looks Like a Focus RS Race Van Thanks to Carlex Body Kit

Converted Ford Transit Is a Four-Wheeled Chameleon, Can Be a Camper, Party or Cargo Van

It is the DIY project of an outdoorsy couple who wanted to have an all-in-one van to suit all their needs. Thus the Ludwig was born, a solar-powered cargo/crew/camper/party van obtained by converting a 2015 LWB (long wheelbase), medium roof Ford Transit Van.The conversion process started in 2019 when the two bought the van and was a project that took the couple all winter and spring just to make it drivable, although the final touches were only added this year. It took a lot of road trips to make Ludwig the hip and fully equipped adventure van you see in this video, with its two owners constantly improving it along the way.What Ludwig's creators wanted straight from the get-go was a versatile vehicle that can still be used as a cargo van when needed, but also knows how to get that party started.The van now features everything you might need or want for epic adventures on the road, from a queen-size bed that can also serve as a couch, reversible and removable bench seats, a sliding side window, 200W of solar power, a 12V fridge, ventilation fans, a pop-up sink, electrical and water inlets, an Inergy Apex power station, a rear bike rack, and plenty of storage space for camping gear and supplies.If you need to use the Ludwig as a cargo van, you get over 260 cu ft of open space and additional storage space in the cabinets.In its camper van mode, the modified Ford Transit can sleep up to three people, or even four, if you really want to get cozy and snuggly.But one of our favorites when it comes to this chameleon vehicle is its party mode, capable of offering quite a colorful light show.The Ludwig van is now up for sale as its owners decided to trade it for a stationary home. You can have this four-wheeled chameleon for $34,500, with all the features included. You’ll find an e-mail address at the end of the video in case you’re interested in buying the van.

