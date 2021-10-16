The Ultimate Camper Is a Luxurious Compact Teardrop Trailer With Two Kitchens

Ultimate Toys is stepping away for a hot minute from Mercedes-Benz Sprinter luxury conversions to try and deliver the “perfect companion piece for any outdoor adventure,” whether for adults or families. It’s called the Ultimate Camper and it’s a teardrop trailer that can be towed with any mid-sized or compact SUV and even some sedans.
Ultimate Toys is an Ohio-based company that proudly says that all their products are designed and hand-crafted by Amish artisans, thus of high quality both in terms of the materials used and the handiwork. Gary Green, the founder, used to own a Prevost luxury bus when he worked at a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter dealership and it was from this experience that the idea of Sprinter conversions came to him. What if he could deliver the same kind of comfort and luxury as a Prevost, but within a more compact and more manageable footprint?
The latest addition to the Ultimate Toys lineup is also the most surprising, as the company is leveraging accumulated experience onto a different type of platform: the teardrop trailer. Ultimate Camper measures 15.3 feet (4.6 meters) in length but is 12 inches (30.5 cm) wider than regular teardrop trailers, so it offers more space inside. Total weight is under 2,500 pounds (1,133 kg), which means it’s easy to tow and maneuver, and poses no serious challenge in terms of parking or storage.
more space than a regular teardrop trailer, the Ultimate Camper packs “first-class amenities and state-of-the-art electronics not typically found in products this size,” the company says. Don’t go thinking this is even close to on par with the aforementioned Prevost: it couldn’t be even if tried. But compared to other teardrop campers, it does feel luxe, with a full wet bath, a dinette that converts into a queen-size bed, and not one but two kitchens. You can never have too much kitchen, apparently.
Step inside the Ultimate Camper and you walk into the dinette. It offers seating for up to five people, though based on photos from the manufacturers, we’d say it would be a pretty tight squeeze. Right next to it is the kitchen, which is equipped with a two-burner stove, microwave, refrigerator, stainless steel sink, and cabinets for storage. When you turn the dinette into a bed, there is still some space left allowing the use of the kitchen without much trouble. The bed, by the way, sleeps two adults, so either a family of three will have to smoosh together or one member of the party will be sleeping someplace else.
The wet bathroom, somewhat of a rarity in a teardrop trailer, has a cassette toilet and shower, and a custom-made tiny sink. There is a secondary shower outside, to wash up after off-road adventures. The second kitchen is at the rear and has a gas grill, a sink, and removable cooler, and a pass-through window to the interior for ease of use. The idea is that this one would work for throwing together a quick bite in good weather, while the interior one would be suitable for fancier meals or when protection from the elements was necessary.
The Ultimate Camper has AC and adjustable-speed roof fan, a 12,000 tbu LP Furnace, a Bosch 2.5-gallon (11.4-liter) water heater, LED lights, and custom screen and shade system. Soft-close doors on the cabinetry and premium materials for all the finishes add an extra touch of glam to regular camping. As for electronics, Ultimate Toys lists Bluetooth media center with inside and outside TVs, speakers in and outside the cabin, and a vague “so much more.”
