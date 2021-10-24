Allrounder Camper Van Packs Big RV Living Into a Flexible, Tiny Home on Wheels

The popularity of RVs has grown considerably over the last few years and has skyrocketed through the health crisis. For some, there’s nothing that beats the experience of driving a small apartment on wheels into the unknown, away from the urban city life.
While campervans are usually smaller and offer less comfort than their motorhome siblings, they can be the ideal gateway for those who want to experience the pleasure of an adventure but don’t have the budget to manage the typical big RV associated with exploring the great outdoors.
With that in mind, German shop Southvan is presenting its latest toy built for spontaneous journeys, with a flexible living space. Southvan is a small manufacturer that offers its customers a wide range of customization options for campers, including furniture and textile decors as well as exterior wrapping. In addition to their Camper model, which has a classic appearance with a row of furniture positioned on the left of the van, the range has recently been supplemented by the particularly flexible Allrounder.
Ford Transit Custom, this 16-foot (5 meters) long camper van comes with enough space to transport nine people and sleep four.
It is equipped with a compact three-seat rear bench secured through floor rails and a single seat. More seats can be added, removed, or rearranged, depending on the travelers’ needs. In fact, the bench does not have to be removed at all, as it can be pushed all the way forward to create plenty of storage space in the rear. This will allow you to fit inside a motorcycle or up to two bicycles, plus your luggage.
In this case, you’ll get to sleep on the double bed in the pop-top that you can access via the driver or passenger door. However, if one wishes to keep the seating as it is, they’ll get to turn the back of the van into a sleeping area, as the three seats can be configured into a 49-in (125-cm) wide bed.
Regardless of the layout you choose, the Allrounder comes with a versatile kitchen block that can be fully expanded with various flip-up and slide-out tables and worktops. You can either use it inside or take it to the outside to cook. There’s really no limiting when it comes to this camper van.
The owner can opt to eliminate the power station, outlets, and induction cooktop. Instead, they will be able to use a gas-cartridge single-burner and a 47-liters compressor door fridge.
The kitchen block includes a sink with an extendable faucet. In addition, the structure comes with a special holder that allows the tap to be used outside the van as a head shower. There's also a 12-liters tanks of fresh water and wastewater available.
Pricing for the tiny camper starts at €51,990, which is around $60,500. You can see the team from Southvan move things around to configure this vehicle into an ideal small home on wheels in the clip below. The video is in German, but it can get you an idea about how the configuration of the Allrounder works.
