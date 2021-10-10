This Is the Tiny House Version of a Motorhome, The Moormann Minimalist VW Streifenwagen

Designer and Art Director Nils Holger Moormann was considering what a minimalist motor home might look like, and in doing so, he came up with his Streifenwagen, a minimalist motorhome that harks back to the venerable Volkswagen Campmobile.
Moorman wanted a platform that would cater to a user’s desire for a cozy and affordable mobile home on wheels which also offers an elegant and stylish atmosphere for camping trips.
The Streifenwagen is based on a VW T6.1 and while the outside looks relatively pedestrian, the interior features a light wood color palette and a variety of high-tech surfaces such as ash wood, integrated lighting concepts and comfortable seating and sleeping accommodations.
The complete interior of Moormann’s Streifenwagen provides the small space with an illusion of depth and space via illuminated storage compartments integrated into the sidewalls. It also includes hidden USB ports within arm’s reach of the bench seat and the bed platform.
Dimmable battery-powered, rechargeable reading lights can be removed from a cubby in one wall and can also serve as accessory outdoor lighting.
The fold-out bench features a classic striped pattern from Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons, and the soft upholstery fabric with the different textures provides function and style. This fabric is made from soft wool yarn and is designed to be antibacterial and self-drying so that light soiling can be brushed off easily.
The kitchen includes space for storage and a countertop workspace via a flush-mounted ceramic hub integrated into the stainless steel worktop. The kitchen area also has a recessed sink and lighting is provided via wide, frameless kitchen windows to allow for ventilation.
The Streifenwagen provides seating for from 4 to 6 occupants (depending on the configuration), has a lower bed and an upper bed, includes ample storage capacity in a boot and a load-through tunnel, can carry 27 gallons (105 liters) of fresh water and the option to include hot water. The tiny motorhome can also store electricity up to 270 ah battery capacity and produce up to 200 watts of continuous power via a solar collection system.
