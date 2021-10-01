Ultimate Rover RV Takes the RAM ProMaster to the Next Level, With High-End Amenities

Ultimate Toys is known for its stylish, yet perfectly-equipped van models, and the company’s latest release, the Ultimate Rover, is no exception. Whether you want to plan an extended road trip to your favorite destinations, or just have a practical van for weekend fun, the Ultimate Rover is an interesting choice.
The popular brand Ultimate Toys unveiled its most recent model for the new season, a camper van that’s suitable for all glampers’ needs. Not only does it look great, with its black exterior and sand-colored interior, but it blends the power of the Ram ProMaster chassis with top-quality amenities.
This 20-foot (6 meters) long camper van is a Ram ProMaster 3500 conversion, complete with 16” Alum wheels, with enough space to seat up to eight people, and sleep two.
Inside, you’ll find AMG style driver and passenger seats, with seat belts, and two comfortable sofas that convert to a bed that’s almost queen-sized. Overhead cabinets and a wardrobe with drawers provide plenty of storage room. Moving on to the back, you’ll get even more storage space, integrated with a full bathroom, so that you can enjoy more than just one night of camping.
The full kitchen is equipped with a sink, an induction cook plate, a microwave and cabinets, while the refrigerator is placed towards the center of the cabin, for easier access. This versatile camper van comes with not just one, but two LED TVs, one in the front and one is the rear, plus Wi-Fi. It also features 110V outlets and 12V USB chargers throughout.
The Ultimate Rover comes with an AMG Deep Cycle 330 Amp Hour battery, and a 30 Amp, 110V power hookup with a cord, and it’s equipped with a dual battery charging system with monitor.
Thanks to the ingenious configuration and premium amenities, the Ultimate Rover is a reliable travel companion, whether it’s one night of camping or an extended weekend trip.
