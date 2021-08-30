Ford Gets the Transit Custom Nugget Camper Ready for Active and Trail Adventures

While there are just a few more days left of the current summer season, European adventurers are already thinking about the next road trips. And they have the perfect venue for dreaming: the Caravan Salon 2021.
The specialized event is taking place in Germany (Messe Düsseldorf), from August 27th to September 5th, and has gathered most automakers and their aftermarket partners, whether they have absolute novelties or not. The Blue Oval couldn’t miss the action, especially since they have a couple of cool new Nuggets to showcase.
One year ago, Ford premiered the long-wheelbase version of the Transit Custom Nugget camper van series, so now it was about time for even more adventures. Of the Active or Trail variety, it seems. So, the U.S. automaker decided to make the Transit Nugget series more appealing with two distinctive new versions.
The Transit Custom Nugget Active was designed with premium adventures in mind, while the Trail model goes for the rugged appeal that would attract Overlanding aficionados. Ford is building the Nugget series with the camper specialists from Westfalia and has announced plans to triple the production quota for 2022 in anticipation of increasing customer demand for the popular range.
Both the Active and Trail Nuggets will become available to order from Blue Oval dealers across the Old Continent later this year. The Transit Nugget Active will entice buyers to live more adventures with dark body cladding, bespoke 17-inch wheels, an exclusive mesh grille, as well as targeted perks. Among them, a 2.6-meter (8.53 ft.) awning, a new “yacht deck-style pale wood floor,” mood LED lighting, as well as Active-branded part-leather seats.
Meanwhile, the Transit Nugget Trail gets a matte black Ford grille (a nod to the Raptor series), more black plastic body protection, specific badges, as well as exclusive 16-inch wheels along with a bespoke styling theme for the interior. Both the Active and Trail feature more standard equipment, chief among being the “first-in-class” rear heated bench option, a feature that works even when the seats were pulled in the double bed configuration.
Under the hood resides Ford’s 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine. It’s linked to a six-speed manual transmission and a standard mechanical limited-slip differential (mLSD) on the Trail model, while Active customers can also opt for a six-speed automatic gearbox.
One year ago, Ford premiered the long-wheelbase version of the Transit Custom Nugget camper van series, so now it was about time for even more adventures. Of the Active or Trail variety, it seems. So, the U.S. automaker decided to make the Transit Nugget series more appealing with two distinctive new versions.
The Transit Custom Nugget Active was designed with premium adventures in mind, while the Trail model goes for the rugged appeal that would attract Overlanding aficionados. Ford is building the Nugget series with the camper specialists from Westfalia and has announced plans to triple the production quota for 2022 in anticipation of increasing customer demand for the popular range.
Both the Active and Trail Nuggets will become available to order from Blue Oval dealers across the Old Continent later this year. The Transit Nugget Active will entice buyers to live more adventures with dark body cladding, bespoke 17-inch wheels, an exclusive mesh grille, as well as targeted perks. Among them, a 2.6-meter (8.53 ft.) awning, a new “yacht deck-style pale wood floor,” mood LED lighting, as well as Active-branded part-leather seats.
Meanwhile, the Transit Nugget Trail gets a matte black Ford grille (a nod to the Raptor series), more black plastic body protection, specific badges, as well as exclusive 16-inch wheels along with a bespoke styling theme for the interior. Both the Active and Trail feature more standard equipment, chief among being the “first-in-class” rear heated bench option, a feature that works even when the seats were pulled in the double bed configuration.
Under the hood resides Ford’s 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine. It’s linked to a six-speed manual transmission and a standard mechanical limited-slip differential (mLSD) on the Trail model, while Active customers can also opt for a six-speed automatic gearbox.