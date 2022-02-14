Shipping Container Is Quite a Fancy and Cheap Portable, Fold-Out Home

Tik Tok is (obviously) not all about silly dance routines or dangerous challenges – here’s looking at you, Tide pods people. For someone like Zackary South, it’s a way of documenting his achievements for his young daughter to see when she grows up, and a way of helping others get into the right mindset when it comes to the issue of the housing crisis.
Zackary South is a 28-year-old dad from Australia, whom the Mirror describes as “a real estate expert.” He’s also a Tik Tok star, now that a couple of his most recent videos have gone viral. The one that started it all, which you can also see at the bottom of the page, documents the moment he took delivery of a container from China, which is actually a fold-out portable home. That video sits at nearly 30 million views.
In subsequent videos, South explains how he came up with the idea for this home, the process required before delivery, the expenses, and his degree of satisfaction with the product. While most people wouldn’t even consider buying an item of clothing off Alibaba, South bought a home – after proper research, consideration and many chats with representatives on the other end of the line, of course.
The container cost him $US21,360 ($AUD30,000), including extra options, taxes and shipping fees. It took South and his family two days to pop it out and turn it into a rather fancy home, and the fact that it came with the wiring and plumbing already installed, as well as the bathroom and the kitchen cabinetry helped. South already owned the patch of land on which he set it up, so that too helped.
Measuring 12 by 6 meters (39.3 by 19.6 feet), the portable home offers 74 square meters (796.5 square feet) of living space, divided between two bedrooms of equal size, a generously-sized bathroom, an open-plan kitchen, and a living room that can easily host a large party. The floor is made of steel, and walls are 50-mm (1.9-inch) insulated panels. The windows and sealing for the hinges came inside the container, together with the kitchen cabinetry, the doors for the bedrooms and the bathroom, and the sliding glass door that is also the entryway.
South explains that the container has already paid for itself, as he’s renting it out for $AUD400 ($US285) a week. He admits that buying it from China was a risk (a “plunge,” he calls it), but he believes there’s great potential to this type of portable homes. Not just for landlords, either.
“I think that this type of portable container home could solve the housing crisis and homelessness, so I'm glad to have inspired people to talk about it,” he tells the Mirror. “This could accommodate low-income earners and fit into small spaces.”
