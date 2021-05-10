The Fritz Tiny Home Goes Huge on Interior Space

The tiny home movement has been around for more than a decade, but it’s never seen such a boost as it did with the international health crisis of 2020. The need to move around without leaving your social bubble, together with the realization that maybe you really don’t need all that space, filled with so much stuff to feel “at home,” probably helped.
As of the moment of press, tiny homes remain prohibitively priced and many of them still come with a string of limitations that make long-term living in them far from ideal. Still, if you’re into some window shopping or happen to have a couple of hundred thousand dollars lying around, here’s one gorgeous proposition: the Fritz Tiny Home.
The Fritz Tiny Home is built by the Canadian company of the same name. It’s the first house from Heather and Kevin Fritz from Alberta, Canada, who decided to get into the business by creating not a tiny house like all the other, but something they would happily call “home.”
The result is one of the most spacious and gorgeous tinies around. With a living surface of 268 square feet (24.9 square meters), it’s truly a top-range construction that uses all the advantages to maximize available space, from the combination of materials to hidden storage and using minimal interior heating.
Oversize windows, made of triple-pane fiberglass, allow in natural light and create space where none can be physically had. Closed-cell spray foam insulation makes the tiny perfect for the harsh Canadian winter, while minimizing thickness: a airtight thermal envelope. An elegant combination of wood and steel in a variety of colors makes the available space feel airy, uncluttered. Meanwhile, hidden storage throughout adds functionality to every nook and crane.
The living room slash lounge is right next to the entry, with a kitchen with bar-style seating placed centrally. The wall separating kitchen from bathroom holds a hidden European laundry and the pantry, while the bathroom itself would make the one in your non-moving home blush in obvious embarrassment. Not only does it come with a full soaking tub, an almost unheard-of luxury in a tiny, but it also has a rain shower and a LED heated mirror that, again, saves space by substituting for the radiator.
This first house from Fritz Tiny Homes has already been delivered to the owner, but you can get one just like it or customized to your liking. The design process takes between two and three weeks, to which you add three or four more months for the build.
All tinies are built to withstand Canadian winters, can be set to trailers or steel skids, and are movable. They can also be made completely off-grid capable by adding CAD $10-20,000 (US$8,255-16,511) to the construction cost. Speaking of which, here’s how much one tiny home will set you back: between CAD $165,00 and $225,000 (US$136,225 and $185,760), to which you add tax, depending on length, style, utilities and finishes. But you’d be living intentionally.
