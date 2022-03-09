Be the Talk of Glamping Grounds With a UEV-490 Signature: Sleeps a Family of Ten

autoevolution
When it comes to off-grid habitats meant to keep you alive in the most inhospitable of places, I've returned to Australia. It's here I lock eyes with the UEV-490 Signature, a travel trailer like few others around.

9 Mar 2022, 21:00 UTC ·
Folks, Conqueror is a mobile habitat manufacturer that hit the Australian market over 10 years ago. However, the history this crew brings with them entails over 20 years of building travel trailers for military use. It's this sort of know-how that's poured into the habitat we'll be looking at today.

If the name Conqueror sounds familiar, it may be because we've shown off their works before, but the UEV-490 Signature can be considered the peak unit from its category. I say the peak unit because more than one habitat is available under the UEV-490 name, the ST and Platinum, but it's the Signature that boasts the best of the best this manufacturer can put together.

Now the UEV-490 is considered this crew's flagship, and depending on where you are in the world, you can expect to pay anywhere from 99,990 AUD (73,199 USD at current exchange rates) to above 100,000 USD. But, there are so many reasons why Conqueror is asking you to dish out as much as you would on some Airstreams; it's that capable.

Overall, Signature comes in with a length of 500.5 cm (197 in), a width of 208.2 cm (82 in), and a height of 231.6 cm (91 in). While it comes in with an unladen weight between 1,500 kg (3,306 lbs) and 1,700 kg (3,747 lbs), you can load it with cargo up to 2,250 kg (4,960 lbs).

Before we go on, allow me to point out that the manufacturer doesn't have any images regarding the Signature's interior on their website. So, I've added two photos showcasing the interior found in the Platinum; just to get an idea.

As for how this manufacturer builds each habitat, it's not entirely clear, trade secrets and all, but what we are told is that there's a hot-dipped galvanized chassis in place and the sort of systems owners can look forward to. Since Signature is the most equipped version, you can expect to find Conqueror's patented independent suspension system with a proven and tested setup, including coils, shock absorbers, and load-assist airbags. Off-road electric brakes, alloy rims, and 33 in MT tires complete the base for this habitat.

With the chassis out of the way, let's look at the sort of living capabilities offered. With its explosive and modular design, Signature can apparently sleep up to ten people. According to the product spec sheet, this habitat features a fold-out bed suitable for five people and a convertible dinette that shifts into a king bed suitable for another five folks.

Staying away from the elements should be a breeze with features like an insulated roof, rip-stop canvas, and mesh groundsheet. Countless options also allow owners to extend the living space far beyond what you see in the gallery. The interior is also kept cool or warm with a Webasto heater and a 12-volt AC. Make sure to also check out the en-suite bathroom and the features provided.

Now, helping ensure a comfortable lifestyle when you're exploring the world, Conqueror loads the Signature up with countless electrical and power systems. A Redarc BMS, lithium batteries, DC-DC Anderson plug, LED lights, inverter, and 360-watt solar panel are just some of what you'll use to stay alive. An entertainment center is also part of the electronics and includes a multimedia package with a TV and media player and four surround sound speakers. A GPS tracker from Mongoose is included too.

Looking closely at this gnarly RV or habitat, you may have noticed numerous cupboards, doors, and boxes for storage. Well, aside from ten internal cabinets, a nose box, roof rack, and four more external compartments, you should have no problem bringing everything your family of ten needs to survive. Some of those cupboards also reveal the slideout kitchen with its two-burner stovetop, 82 l (21.6 gals) fridge/freezer, six-person camping table, and another 90 l (23.7 gals) fridge/freezer unit from National Luna.

Look, I'm sure you have a whole bunch of other things to do today, and if I were to try and reveal everything the UEV-490 Signature has to offer, we'd be here for another hour or so; I'm serious. However, with the words you've just read and the images in the gallery, I'm sure you've gotten the idea of why this habitat costs what it costs. Just something to think about if you're looking for a travel trailer that'll end up being the talk of the campgrounds.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. The image gallery also included photos with the interior of UEV-490 Platinum

