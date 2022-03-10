Why the Kardashians Drive Themselves to Day-to-Day Activities Instead of Having Chauffeurs

The Kardashians have been famous for over a decade due to their E! show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And they’re not going away any time soon, because they have an upcoming Hulu reality series. But, between all the drama, breakups, and feuds, we get to enjoy their unique rides and that sounds like a win.
The entire Kardashian family is very into fashion, all of them owning a company that’s meant to make you feel better about yourself, be it makeup, clothes, or workouts.
But the famous family has another passion – cars. The three Kardashian sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney can pride themselves on their modern vehicles, most of them customized to their heart’s desire.
Kim, whose net worth has already propelled her to billionaire status, has the most expensive garage of the three. Kim has a long partnership with Platinum Motorsport Group, which customizes her cars however she wants. The last purchase from that dealership was a 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, painted in grey, the same shade that cost her over $100k for this one and two other cars, in order to match the interior of her mansion.
On the other hand, Kourtney and Khloe seem to usually go for Rolls-Royces as their day-to-day drive.
And the famous stars don’t like to employ chauffeurs for their errands. In a new interview with Variety ahead of the premiere of their upcoming Hulu reality series, they revealed they prefer driving instead of having chauffeurs. Mainly because it's their way to learn responsibility and to be independent. And to keep them humble. As much as they can, they want to pick up their kids from school, and Kim even paused the interview to go pick up her daughter, North, 8.
Kourtney said that driving to school allows them to have “normal days.” She added: “The paparazzi are super respectful about school stuff. I guess I stay in a bubble, but I’m really able to have really normal days. It’s not like the paparazzi follow us all day.”
It’s also interesting to note that their other two sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are also avid motorists with expensive collections. Kylie usually goes for modern cars, while Kendall has a liking for classics.
