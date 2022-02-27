Kim Kardashian Gets New $150 Million Custom Private Jet, Which Also Matches Her House

Kim Kardashian is always in the news, both by choice and because the public’s interest in her seems to verge on an almost-unhealthy obsession. In the past couple of weeks, she’s also been in the news for her automotive-related interests – particularly for the fact that she paid over $100,000 to paint three of her favorite cars a custom shade of gray, because she wanted them to match the outside of her Calabasas, California mansion.
That mansion is gray on the outside, but all-beige and white on the inside, a seemingly impractical idea when you have four kids running around or even one clumsy adult, but one that Kim K swears brings calmness into her world of chaos. It’s not just the mansion that has that effect on the reality star turned billionaire entrepreneur: as of this week, her brand new private jet will also do it.
Kim Kardashian is now the owner of a custom Gulfstream G650ER, which she had done “from the ground up,” according to TMZ. She took it on its maiden voyage from Los Angeles to Milan, Italy, where she and her glam squad were in attendance at Fashion Week. It’s via the same glam squad that the world gets a first look inside – the Instagram embed below contains a video from her makeup stylist Mario, which shows the all-beige cabin, all set up for a light lunch.
Personalized touches include an all-beige cashmere and leather interior, and placemats and plates that match those inside her home. Once guests board Kim Air, they’re offered a complimentary kit containing SKIMS pajamas and slippers, so they can fully enjoy the experience.
Even the exterior of the plane is painted the same Créme color, which makes it a perfect match for the monastery-like mansion. When you’re a baller of Kim’s status, matching accessories is for the peasants.
For the customization of the interior, Kim worked with Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez. She’s been waiting for a year to take delivery of her Kim Air, so it’s no wonder her stylists were so eager to boast about it on social media. No word yet on whether she bought the jet new: the model is still in production, with some 448 units made and delivered as of the end of last year, but they’re notoriously hard to come by. Part of the reason for that is they’re very popular with the world’s richest people: Jeff Bezos also owns one.
Even without all the customization, Kim’s private jet would have still been a head-turner both in terms of specs and performance.
on configuration, it can seat up to 18 people and sleep as many as ten, and offers a wellness environment, fast connectivity, up to four living areas, enhanced air ionization so that you always breath “outside fresh air,” whisper-quiet travel, and the lowest cabin altitude available (4,580 feet at 51,000 feet, or 1,478 meters at 15,545 meters).
All these allow Gulfstream to promise a relaxing, almost completely lag-free flight, regardless of destination or the duration of the flight. Speaking of which, maximum range is of 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 miles / 13,890 km), while maximum speed is of Mach 0.925 (709 mph / 1,142 kph). In short, this private jet is perfect for the modern globe-trotter, as long as they can find one available and afford it.
In Kim’s case, both apply. A new Gulfstream G650ER varies between $70 million and $95 million depending on options but without further customization. A used one is cheaper, at $55 million, if you can find it.
