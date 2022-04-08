Kim Kardashian’s Ride to the Red Carpet Is Her Grey Mercedes-Maybach, She Matches It

Kim Kardashian's new show premiered on Hulu last night, and Kim had a very luxurious ride on her way there: her Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. And she even matched the exterior of the luxury sedan, wearing a grey, form-fitting dress.
Kim Kardashian has a diverse collection of modern cars, one more spectacular than the next. So, when it comes to the premiere of your new reality show, which one is the most comfortable?
The car that she adoringly calls “baby,” the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class was the perfect choice for the night, as she arrived at the Los Angeles, California event with her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The comedian gets to enjoy her vehicles and recently took out her pink Moke for a ride with her eldest, North West.
The beauty mogul wowed the crowd when she got out of the car in a dress matching the exterior color. She seems to have a particular liking for light grey, as this shade is present all around her, including her mansion and three of her most recent cars, the Maybach, her Lamborghini Urus, and her Rolls-Royce Ghost.
It’s no wonder she chose the Maybach, because it’s one of the sumptuous vehicles in her collection. The Maybach S-Class offers two engine options, the S 680 and S 580, but the only version currently available in the U.S. is the S 580.
It comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. Alongside the V8, the S 580 also has a gearbox-mounted electric motor that adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque.
The luxury sedan is tailored up to Kim’s needs, and she worked with her longtime collaborator, car dealership Platinum Motorsports, to make sure she gets exactly what she wants.
Although she and Pete Davidson didn’t officially walk the carpet together, the two held hands before she headed to give interviews. And, of all her fleet, the two seem to prefer the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
