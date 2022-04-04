Kim Kardashian Lends Pete Davidson Her Pink Moke, He Drives Over to Scott Disick

When you’re dating a car collector, you do get the advantage of taking their cars out for a ride. If they let you. Luckily for Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian seems to have no problem allowing him to drive her cars, and this pink electric Moke is no exception.
Considering that the Kardashian-Jenner own a lot of modern, expensive vehicles, giving them a car wouldn’t be a big deal anymore. So, last Christmas, their famous mother, Kris Jenner, got them an entire colorful fleet of Mokes.
The Moke is an iconic low-speed beach cruiser, and it started out as a wannabe military field vehicle in the UK in the 1960s. Eventually, the brand switched to commercial public and introduced an electric version in 2021, which is what the Kardashians own.
According to the official website, the EV has a range of 89 mi (144 km), it can drive for about four hours before it needs to be plugged in again, and comes with a top speed of 62 mph (100 kph).
Given that Kim owns a lot of modern, powerful vehicles, the Moke hasn’t made much of an appearance on her social media ever since she received it for Christmas. But apparently, the family does use it.
In fact, she just lent it to her Saturday Night Live comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The actor just took the pink electric Moke over to Scott Disick’s house, who documented it via Instagram Stories on March 3.
He wrote “Gotta love Postmates,” on the video. In the short audio, we also hear Scott telling Pete: “Good to see you. Thanks for dropping the pizza off.”
This isn’t the first time Pete got a chance to drive some of Kim’s cars. In the past, he was photographed out and about driving her custom Rolls-Royce Ghost. Plus, he got a ride in her matte-grey Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
But the pink electric Moke sure seems fun for him.
