Lambo Urus and Trio of Cullinans to Get Dwarfed by Platinum's “Jet on Wheels”

In case anyone wondered who fulfilled Kim Kardashian’s every car collection whim, then the exact answer would be the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group. But they also work on other stuff...
The “leading designers and creators of high-end automotive culture & lifestyle” are more affluent than a Rolls-Royce dealership sometimes. Just recently, for their latest social media log, they had a trio of Cullinan ultra-luxury SUVs dwelling in the backyard. That would be around $1.5 million in cash, without any custom intervention, if one dared to sell all three of them on the spot.
However, all three of them - one being a Black Badge that is soon going to be stripped of the Black Badge content! - will undergo various changes and personalization makeovers to better suit the whims and desires of their affluent, sometimes secretive owners. Oh, and just to be sure that we do not mistake them for Cullinan loyalists, the Platinum host also made sure to have a blue Lamo Urus casually lying around and expecting its own, full Mansory body kit transformation.
Amazed, outraged, or bedazed? No worries, there is more even in this sneak peek pre-making-of video (embedded below). And we are not just talking about the Mercedes-Maybach GLS stationed in the background (and clearly seen around the 2:20 mark) and acting as a sort of Easter Egg for the next project belonging to Kim K’s mansion-matching collection.
Instead, there is also a little road trip to Studio City, California, where the PML chauffeur services company subsidiary is headquartered. There, we are given just a glimpse of what Platinum does best with Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based executive vans, complete with a quick behind-the-scenes glance at the hard work that needs to be done to achieve the “private jet on wheels” threshold.
And this was all just a preview, as the monster build that is said to even dwarf what Platinum has in store for the Urus and three Cullinan SUVs is still very much a competent work in progress, as noticeable from the 5:30 mark.
