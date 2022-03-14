You Can Get Locked Out Even With a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Khloe Kardashian Learned

The Kardashians truly love their cars, and Khloe is no different. And she took her most recent purchase, a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost, out for a ride, for running some errands. But she, unfortunately, got locked out. Luckily, help was there within minutes.
In their most recent joint interview, the Kardashian family revealed they prefer driving their cars, instead of employing chauffeurs. Mainly, because it helps them be responsible and independent.
And Khloe Kardashian is proving just that, as she was out and about, driving her marvelous 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost.
But, when she returned to the car from her errands, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star found herself locked out. She tried to pull the door’s handle to no avail and then called one of the people on her team to help her out.
She waited by the white-painted luxury car until help arrived, and she was finally ready to get moving again. After that, she was photographed filming with her mother, Kris Jenner, in Los Angeles, California. Probably for the upcoming Kardashian show that will debut on Hulu.
Khloe Kardashian had added the vehicle to her collection early this year, at the end of January. She introduced it on social media with a photo shoot of her giving us a good look at both the interior and exterior of the Ghost.
For the project, she had worked with star-studded San Diego dealership Champion Motoring, which customized the 2022 Ghost, which is a Black Badge model, to her liking.
Coming from the British luxury manufacturer, the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost looks intimidating. Rolls-Royce put the company's 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, pairing it to an eight-speed automatic transmission, that sends resources to all wheels. The power unit puts out 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). The Ghost can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Khloe seems to be a fan of the brand, as her “family car” is a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
And Khloe Kardashian is proving just that, as she was out and about, driving her marvelous 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost.
But, when she returned to the car from her errands, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star found herself locked out. She tried to pull the door’s handle to no avail and then called one of the people on her team to help her out.
She waited by the white-painted luxury car until help arrived, and she was finally ready to get moving again. After that, she was photographed filming with her mother, Kris Jenner, in Los Angeles, California. Probably for the upcoming Kardashian show that will debut on Hulu.
Khloe Kardashian had added the vehicle to her collection early this year, at the end of January. She introduced it on social media with a photo shoot of her giving us a good look at both the interior and exterior of the Ghost.
For the project, she had worked with star-studded San Diego dealership Champion Motoring, which customized the 2022 Ghost, which is a Black Badge model, to her liking.
Coming from the British luxury manufacturer, the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost looks intimidating. Rolls-Royce put the company's 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, pairing it to an eight-speed automatic transmission, that sends resources to all wheels. The power unit puts out 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). The Ghost can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Khloe seems to be a fan of the brand, as her “family car” is a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan.