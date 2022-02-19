Kim Kardashian Shows Off Favorite Cars, Matched to Blend In With Her Gray House

So much for not picking favorites: Kim Kardashian, avid car hoarder and billionaire entrepreneur self-styled into a style icon, is showing off her “fave” rides. They’re not exactly surprises, but it’s still nice to see them together in the same section of the driveway.
Kim Kardashian is currently on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue magazine to promote her SKIMS brand and upcoming reality show on Hulu. In between an interview and a photospread, Kim also agreed to a video for the Vogue “Objects of Affection” series, which is where celebrities get to show off their most prized possessions.
In Kim’s case, that’s her monastery-like, all-beige Calabasas, California mansion, her kid’s art, childhood souvenirs, and her backyard, which includes a matching basketball court and a garden where she grows fruit and vegetables. Right at the end of the video, which you can see below, Kim takes Vogue to a section of the driveway, where she brought out her “fave” rides.
They’ve all been seen before, but never together in the same frame: a Lamborghini Urus by Mansory, a Rolls-Royce Ghost by Platinum Motorsports, and a Maybach sedan that she’s had for a very long time and was customized by Platinum Motorsports as well. All three are matte gray, which, Kim explains, is due to her desire to have them “kind of blend in” with the house, which is gray on the outside.
“I’ve always been a car girl,” Kim tells Vogue. “I love cars and I really wanted something different. I wanted my cars to kind of blend in. So, I did all gray cars instead of my typical matte-silver that I used to do.”
Though she says she’s a “car girl,” time is of the essence when you’re a billionaire entrepreneur, so don’t expect Kim to do an in-depth tour of the vehicles: she has to run to the office to work. She mentions the kit on the Urus and the Spirit of Ecstasy on the Ghost as “the cutest crystal lady […] that’s so unique,” and declares that her Maybach is her “favorite baby ever, ever, ever.” If she were ever asked to pick a favorite, the Maybach would be it.
Must be nice. The car segment starts at the 6.12-minute mark, so you can skip over all the silly chatter.
In Kim’s case, that’s her monastery-like, all-beige Calabasas, California mansion, her kid’s art, childhood souvenirs, and her backyard, which includes a matching basketball court and a garden where she grows fruit and vegetables. Right at the end of the video, which you can see below, Kim takes Vogue to a section of the driveway, where she brought out her “fave” rides.
They’ve all been seen before, but never together in the same frame: a Lamborghini Urus by Mansory, a Rolls-Royce Ghost by Platinum Motorsports, and a Maybach sedan that she’s had for a very long time and was customized by Platinum Motorsports as well. All three are matte gray, which, Kim explains, is due to her desire to have them “kind of blend in” with the house, which is gray on the outside.
“I’ve always been a car girl,” Kim tells Vogue. “I love cars and I really wanted something different. I wanted my cars to kind of blend in. So, I did all gray cars instead of my typical matte-silver that I used to do.”
Though she says she’s a “car girl,” time is of the essence when you’re a billionaire entrepreneur, so don’t expect Kim to do an in-depth tour of the vehicles: she has to run to the office to work. She mentions the kit on the Urus and the Spirit of Ecstasy on the Ghost as “the cutest crystal lady […] that’s so unique,” and declares that her Maybach is her “favorite baby ever, ever, ever.” If she were ever asked to pick a favorite, the Maybach would be it.
Must be nice. The car segment starts at the 6.12-minute mark, so you can skip over all the silly chatter.