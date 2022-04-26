CGI Honda Integra Type R Takes Completely Different Stance From Acura's Revival

Putting the fifth-generation Integra nameplate into the proper perspective is not that hard. Some will say the revival is nothing more than a Honda Civic Si with an Acura badge. Others will claim it is slightly more than that.
No matter how well-founded those opinions are, there will always be naysayers that will love to point out the corporate sibling’s better traits over the other and vice versa. Just look at the way people deride the legendary Toyota GR Supra for sharing BMW Z4 components and being made in Austria – and those two are worlds apart from each other, at least in terms of exterior styling.
Anyway, some might feel the only way for detractors to be silenced would be to completely separate the Integra line from the Civic series. And this is precisely what Rain Prisk, the virtual artist better known as rainprisk on social media, did with his digital Honda Integra revival. Or, maybe, the design is so vastly different because he always likes to revolutionize iconic models with his signature, edgy styling.
Well, whatever the case, now the unofficial Honda Integra Type R has all the iconic liftback coupe traits of its beloved ancestors, along with a styling DNA that will undoubtedly set it apart from the real-world 2023 Acura Integra. However, not all is fine and dandy in the virtual realm of this pixel master.
The fans were eager to appreciate the distinctive design direction, though not just for positive Acura reasons. Instead, many pointed out that his Honda Integra revival feels more than a little off towards both Euro and JDM models such as Peugeot’s 406 Coupe (designed and manufactured by Pininfarina) or the ubiquitous “Godzilla,” aka Nissan’s R35 GT-R.
Well, it turns out that when dealing with the Integra line, nobody manages to reach perfection. Not even the imagination of CGI experts…
