CGI Tesla Model 3 Super GT Brutally Joins a Slammed Widebody JDM Racer Lifestyle

Elon Musk is busy visiting Europe to perform a cool victory dance as he finally celebrates Gigafactory Berlin’s opening day, but other people are more interested in what his Tesla Model 3 can do for their tuning or motorsport lifestyles.
And there is no reason to be sad about having to choose between the real world or the virtual realm because there is an abundance of EVs for everyone. Sure, the biggest cravings cannot be satisfied with something that is merely wishful thinking but at least there is ample time to make amends when the aftermarket kingdom becomes a little too flashy.
So, after first witnessing a real-world, bagged Tesla Model 3 being dangerously close to going back to the outrageous 1990s tuning scene, it is now time for something that acts all motorsport focused. By the way, the virtual artist behind the jota_automotive digital car art label is one of those few pixel masters on social media that does not come up with too many projects.
Instead, the CGI expert probably thinks through everything on multiple occasions, and then just posts additional POVs with the imaginative results. So, after last revisiting a monstrous widebody Lexus LC 500 that felt like a slammed luxury Kaiju in a moody CGI atmosphere, he is now back with something that mixes various lifestyles.
This is a Tesla Model 3 envisioned as part of Japan’s flagship Super GT sports/touring car championship series, all right, but the brutal attitude of the otherwise family-oriented EV has not gone unnoticed by the eagle-eyed fanbase. All dressed up in pure white attire (complete with matching Rotiform aftermarket wheels), the Model 3 Super GT neatly plays the contrasting game with partially black bits and pieces to signal that something is slammed and widebody amiss.
Unfortunately, there are no juicy description details to join this raw, custom digital project, so we are left bewildered and asking ourselves: what could power up this EV thing to hypothetically survive the Super GT ordeal and face off against ICE-powered beasts? Perhaps a Plaid setup would do wonders...
So, after first witnessing a real-world, bagged Tesla Model 3 being dangerously close to going back to the outrageous 1990s tuning scene, it is now time for something that acts all motorsport focused. By the way, the virtual artist behind the jota_automotive digital car art label is one of those few pixel masters on social media that does not come up with too many projects.
Instead, the CGI expert probably thinks through everything on multiple occasions, and then just posts additional POVs with the imaginative results. So, after last revisiting a monstrous widebody Lexus LC 500 that felt like a slammed luxury Kaiju in a moody CGI atmosphere, he is now back with something that mixes various lifestyles.
This is a Tesla Model 3 envisioned as part of Japan’s flagship Super GT sports/touring car championship series, all right, but the brutal attitude of the otherwise family-oriented EV has not gone unnoticed by the eagle-eyed fanbase. All dressed up in pure white attire (complete with matching Rotiform aftermarket wheels), the Model 3 Super GT neatly plays the contrasting game with partially black bits and pieces to signal that something is slammed and widebody amiss.
Unfortunately, there are no juicy description details to join this raw, custom digital project, so we are left bewildered and asking ourselves: what could power up this EV thing to hypothetically survive the Super GT ordeal and face off against ICE-powered beasts? Perhaps a Plaid setup would do wonders...