Parked for 25 Years: 1971 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Super-Low Mileage, Big-Block Muscle

While the most successful (and therefore popular) Impalas were born in the ‘60s, this doesn’t necessarily mean Chevrolet’s big star stopped being a head-turning nameplate during the next decade.
The 1971 Impala, for instance, was an impressive appearance, particularly thanks to the engines it was available with. Leaving aside the six-cylinder units, which turned the car into a full-size grocery-getter, the V8 lineup started with the base 350 (5.7-liter) available in either 2-barrel or 4-barrel configurations.
The bigger options, however, came in the form of 400 and 402 V8s, with the latter developing 300 horsepower thanks to a 4-barrel carburetor.
The top-of-the-range choice this year was the 454 (7.4-liter), rated at 365 horsepower.
The original 402 is also powering the 1971 Impala posted on eBay a few hours ago by seller tjkautos. The car has been sitting for 25 years, and we all know what this means. It requires several important fixes, especially in terms of metal, yet this Impala doesn’t seem to be the wreck many wouldn’t by any means be interested in.
Not at all. While the passenger side floors and the trunk require some patching, the frame, the rockers, and the quarters appear to be very solid. Furthermore, the engine still starts and runs, so in theory, the vehicle wouldn’t require too many fixes to become a daily driver.
The mileage, however, is surprising, to say the least. The seller claims the odometer indicates just 16,000 miles (25,750 km), and of course, they’re all supposed to be original.
At the end of the day, this 1971 Impala is a great find, and given it sells at no reserve, it’s not necessarily a surprise that it has already caught the attention of many people out there. The top bid at the time of writing is $9,100, with the auction scheduled to come to an end in approximately 6 days.
