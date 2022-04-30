This $350K 1959 Chevrolet Impala Convertible Is the Definition of Absolute Perfection

While for many the debut of the Impala didn’t make much sense, the early success of the car rapidly convinced everybody the new full-size model was here to stay.
Impressed by the strong sales during the first year on the market, Chevrolet rapidly decided to promote the Impala to a stand-alone series in 1959. In other words, the Impala needed just one year to prove to its parent company that it must embrace a different path from the Bel Air, though the two continued to share the same platform and (at least part of) the engine lineup for several more years.
However, 1959 was the year when the Impala started its own adventure in the automotive market. Officially referred to as the second-generation Impala, it was actually considered by diehard Chevy fans the first generation for the reason mentioned above.
The GM brand had big plans for the Impala in the long-term, so this new generation was produced for just two years, with a full new series introduced in 1961.
As a result, the model years 1959 and 1960 Impalas are among the most sought-after releases out there, not only in the restoration business but also as far as collectors are concerned.
Enter this super-mega-extraordinary expensive 1959 Chevrolet Impala convertible.
Let’s start with the obvious and tell you the convertible is painted in Roman Red paired with a red interior and a red mohair power soft top. There’s not a single spot that needs to be fixed, and the body looks fantastic from every single angle, at least in the photos shared online by Crown Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (the garage in charge of finding a new home for this Impala).
Moving on to what you’ll find when opening the door of the car, the 1959 convertible sports air conditioning, power windows, and power seats, as well as a factory-tilt steering wheel, the original AM radio, and everything else that was available on this model year.
Under the hood, you’ll find the original 348 (5.7-liter) Tri-Power engine.
The two remaining versions, referred to as Special Turbo-Thrust and Super Special Turbo-Thrust offered 300 and 315 horsepower, respectively, with the latter eventually upgraded to 335 horsepower late in the model year.
As said, this Impala also flexes a series of modern upgrades, including an adjustable ride-height suspension system and custom Billet aluminum rims.
If it’s not already obvious, this Impala costs a small fortune, literally. The garage won’t let the car go for less than $350,000, but of course, some financing options are also offered.
This Impala is arguably one of the most expensive 1959 convertibles still around these days, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see if it ends up finding a new owner. If it does, there’s no doubt it’ll be parked in a heated garage where it’ll rarely see the light of day because that’s exactly how such a rare gem must be treated in the first place.
Impressed by the strong sales during the first year on the market, Chevrolet rapidly decided to promote the Impala to a stand-alone series in 1959. In other words, the Impala needed just one year to prove to its parent company that it must embrace a different path from the Bel Air, though the two continued to share the same platform and (at least part of) the engine lineup for several more years.
However, 1959 was the year when the Impala started its own adventure in the automotive market. Officially referred to as the second-generation Impala, it was actually considered by diehard Chevy fans the first generation for the reason mentioned above.
The GM brand had big plans for the Impala in the long-term, so this new generation was produced for just two years, with a full new series introduced in 1961.
As a result, the model years 1959 and 1960 Impalas are among the most sought-after releases out there, not only in the restoration business but also as far as collectors are concerned.
Enter this super-mega-extraordinary expensive 1959 Chevrolet Impala convertible.
Let’s start with the obvious and tell you the convertible is painted in Roman Red paired with a red interior and a red mohair power soft top. There’s not a single spot that needs to be fixed, and the body looks fantastic from every single angle, at least in the photos shared online by Crown Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (the garage in charge of finding a new home for this Impala).
Moving on to what you’ll find when opening the door of the car, the 1959 convertible sports air conditioning, power windows, and power seats, as well as a factory-tilt steering wheel, the original AM radio, and everything else that was available on this model year.
Under the hood, you’ll find the original 348 (5.7-liter) Tri-Power engine.
The two remaining versions, referred to as Special Turbo-Thrust and Super Special Turbo-Thrust offered 300 and 315 horsepower, respectively, with the latter eventually upgraded to 335 horsepower late in the model year.
As said, this Impala also flexes a series of modern upgrades, including an adjustable ride-height suspension system and custom Billet aluminum rims.
If it’s not already obvious, this Impala costs a small fortune, literally. The garage won’t let the car go for less than $350,000, but of course, some financing options are also offered.
This Impala is arguably one of the most expensive 1959 convertibles still around these days, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see if it ends up finding a new owner. If it does, there’s no doubt it’ll be parked in a heated garage where it’ll rarely see the light of day because that’s exactly how such a rare gem must be treated in the first place.