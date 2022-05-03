McLaren Spider Bids “Eid Mubarak 2022” With Modern, Digital Batik Wrap Treatment

Fans of virtual automotive artists know that some pixel masters can be easily recognized based on certain traits. Some go for extreme artsy projects, others love the outrageous mashups, and a few even get obsessed with certain car cultures.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist, better known as musartwork on social media, is a bit of a globetrotter. During work hours, he is the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs. His spare time is usually dedicated to equally neat digital car projects, and most of them show undying love for the JDM part of the automotive industry – sometimes it is borderline obsession.
However, over time, we noticed that he is never afraid of exiting the comfort zone of his car rendering passion, indiscriminately dabbling with Euro heroes, Americana stars, or different other stuff. The latest virtual project, though, shows that he is also immensely proud of his cultural heritage – as he is an Indonesian Muslim.
Frankly, religion is always a question of personal belief, so we are not even going to talk about the ramifications of “Eid Mubarak.” Instead, do remember that many people use this as a simple exchange of greetings rather than part of any obligation.
So, let us check out how Musa gives the entire world a cool Eid Mubarak-type of hello that shows the CGI expert’s Indonesian roots the best way he can: through a stunning digital art car project.
Notice the wrap of this McLaren Spider (a 600LT, if we are not mistaken), which comes with a remarkably simple explanation: “going back to the roots, Batik is one of the coolest ancient arts that is made by wax resistant dye on fabrics. We usually use Batik during rituals, ceremony, tradition, and celebration.” But he also found a remarkably interesting car scenario for it: modern Batik wrap treatments!
