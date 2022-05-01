This 1964 Chevrolet Impala Is a Genuine Head Turner, Needs Just Minor TLC

The 1964 Impala played a major role in the overall success of this nameplate, as it helped the car reach a milestone that not even Chevrolet believed was possible.
In 1965, the Impala became the first car in the U.S. to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, and of course, all the previous versions are the ones to thank for this incredible achievement.
This 1964 Impala is one of these models, and while the owner claims the car continues to flex its all-original coolness, some changes have already been made.
First and foremost, let us state the obvious and say the Impala looks impressive. However, the vehicle no longer sports the original finish, with eBay seller mjcruizin1 explaining a repaint was applied approximately 10 years ago.
While it’s hard to tell if this was a professional job or not, you should just inspect the car thoroughly in person, especially because this is the only way to look at everything closely. However, the paint doesn’t seem to require any fixes, so in theory, it was done to match the original finish that came on the car.
The interior also looks good, but on the other hand, this is where some minor fixes would be required. The driver’s seat and the dash would need some small touches, though there’s nothing that looks too complicated.
As for the engine under the hood, it’s a 283 (4.7-liter) paired with a 3-speed automatic. The V8 has already been rebuilt, so it runs and drives nicely.
This Impala looks ready to become someone’s daily driver, especially because it has already received the essential fixes to make sure it looks good and drives great. Unfortunately, the original coolness that was promised has more or less been lost once the car received a repaint, but this doesn’t mean the Impala is less appealing anyway.
The bidding is underway, but the top $6,500 bid can’t unlock the trigger just yet.
