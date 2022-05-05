This 1968 Chevrolet Impala Is a Low-Mileage Surprise, Numbers Match

After becoming the first car in the U.S. to sell more than 1 million in a single year in 1965, the Impala embarked on a slow, gradual decline, mostly as a result of a series of changes in its lineup, such as the Caprice becoming a stand-alone series.
However, the Impala family remained a hot-selling nameplate anyway, and the model year 1968 is just the living proof in this regard.
Chevrolet sold a little over 1 million full-size cars in 1968, and once again, the Impala was the model that accounted for the lion’s share with close to 711,000 units. The Bel Air, which gave birth to the Impala in 1958, was far behind with 152,000 cars, while the Caprice itself sold only 115,500 units.
This fastback perfectly highlights the customer appeal of the 1968 Impala, as despite coming with a series of modern upgrades, it still retains several original bits.
The 327 (5.3-liter) under the hood, for instance, has already been rebuilt, and despite the 1,500 miles (approximately 2,400 km) added since the project was completed, the mileage continues to be rather low. The odometer indicates just 25,000 miles (40,000 km), and eBay seller jbgooddeal123 says the reading is entirely original.
This Impala has already embarked on a trip back to its original glory, so it has received several fixes, such as a new radiator, a new fuel tank, and so on. The rust doesn’t seem to be a concern in this model, so in theory, all the metal should be very solid, including the floors and the trunk.
In many ways, this Impala would make for a very cool daily driver, but on the other hand, bringing it back to factory specifications could be a challenging project that many might not be willing to start.
Especially given the selling price, that is, as the bidding starts at $6,500, with a reserve also in place likely to push the price much higher.
