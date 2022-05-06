1964 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Fantastic Patina, Great for Weekend Drives

Chevrolet was already giving the finishing touches to an all-new Impala scheduled to go live in 1965, so the model year 1964 obviously didn’t bring too many changes versus its predecessors.
One of the most notable improvements, however, was the comeback of the 409 (6.7-liter) big-block unit, which returned to the Impala lineup in three different versions.
The “base” version developed 340 horsepower, with the more powerful siblings rated at 400 and 425 horsepower. Needless to say, the 425-horsepower unit was the perfect choice for the Impala SS, coming with twin four-barrel carburetors specifically tuned for higher output.
This beautiful ’64 Impala, however, comes with a 327 (5.3-liter) small-block, and given it’s used mainly for weekend drives, we should just assume it’s working properly.
The car obviously isn’t in a tip-top shape, but on the other hand, it exhibits a really eye-catchy patina. You can’t get this exquisite look on a car unless it’s several decades old, and there’s a chance this Impala has also been sitting for a long time in the same spot as well.
eBay seller bocollect, however, says the Impala has already received a series of fixes to turn it into a daily driver, including new brakes, new carpets, a new headliner, and new door panels. The engine has also been overhauled, but no further specifics on this front have been provided.
This Impala comes with the original 1964 title, and except for a few metal issues that require urgent attention, it’s almost rust-free. No replacement panels have been used since it was new, and this makes the Impala almost an all-original 1964 example.
As a result, the car is priced appropriately, so anyone who wants to buy it, either to use it for occasional weekend drives with just minor TLC or for a full restoration, must pay no more, no less than $25,000. The seller isn’t interested in other offers.
The “base” version developed 340 horsepower, with the more powerful siblings rated at 400 and 425 horsepower. Needless to say, the 425-horsepower unit was the perfect choice for the Impala SS, coming with twin four-barrel carburetors specifically tuned for higher output.
This beautiful ’64 Impala, however, comes with a 327 (5.3-liter) small-block, and given it’s used mainly for weekend drives, we should just assume it’s working properly.
The car obviously isn’t in a tip-top shape, but on the other hand, it exhibits a really eye-catchy patina. You can’t get this exquisite look on a car unless it’s several decades old, and there’s a chance this Impala has also been sitting for a long time in the same spot as well.
eBay seller bocollect, however, says the Impala has already received a series of fixes to turn it into a daily driver, including new brakes, new carpets, a new headliner, and new door panels. The engine has also been overhauled, but no further specifics on this front have been provided.
This Impala comes with the original 1964 title, and except for a few metal issues that require urgent attention, it’s almost rust-free. No replacement panels have been used since it was new, and this makes the Impala almost an all-original 1964 example.
As a result, the car is priced appropriately, so anyone who wants to buy it, either to use it for occasional weekend drives with just minor TLC or for a full restoration, must pay no more, no less than $25,000. The seller isn’t interested in other offers.