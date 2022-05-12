1973 Chevrolet Impala Is a Love It or Hate It Surprise, Likely Sitting for Decades

Born in 1958, Chevrolet Impala enjoyed its glory days during the ‘60s, with every single model year (especially in the first half of the decade) bringing substantial increases in terms of sales.
Beginning with 1966, however, the Impala market success started to fade away, not necessarily because the car lost its customer appeal but due to a series of changes in the lineup. For example, the Caprice was promoted to a stand-alone lineup, so by default, the Impala lost approximately 100,000 units from its yearly sales performance.
Nevertheless, the Impala continued to be one key Chevy model in the early ‘70s, together with other iconic nameplates like the Chevelle.
And this makes the Impala a highly desirable model, especially if the car in question retains its originality and is still unrestored.
This 1973 Impala seems to partially align with these expectations, as the car has never been restored. But on the other hand, a full restoration is exactly what it needs right now, as the vehicle comes in a rather rough shape, likely after sitting for a very, very long time.
Barn-finder i*find*u*flip explains on eBay that the Impala comes with the typical rust on the floors and in the trunk, but on the other hand, it sports a rather solid frame.
Needless to say, both the engine and the transmission are missing, and in theory, this gives the buyer the opportunity to go for a custom build that would end up giving birth to a unique restomod.
The bidding is currently underway, and while the top offer is now at $300, a reserve is also in place. The seller hasn’t offered any information as to how high the bidding must go in order to unlock the reserve, but given it’s not the easiest project around, there’s a good chance this Impala will find a new home when the auction comes to an end.
