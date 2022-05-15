Abandoned 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Proves the Detroit Metal Doesn’t Give Up Easily

There are many, and when we say many, we really mean it, classic Impalas out there to restore, but on the other hand, few of them are actually worth the time and money to bring back to the road.
More often than not, these Impalas are actually cars that have been neglected and ignored for a very long time, so they come with the typical metal issues that you expect on a vehicle this old.
This 1964 Impala SS, on the other hand, also looks neglected and ignored, but nevertheless, the body still appears to be surprisingly solid. Sure, it’s not a mint Impala, and occasionally, it exhibits some surface rust, but given the car has most likely been parked for a very long time, it still comes in a very good shape.
Unfortunately, eBay seller sh-034 has provided little to almost no information about the car.
So while it looks the way it looks, we have no idea how exactly it ended up in such a rough shape. The VIN code confirms it’s a 1964 SS, but we have no information on the V8 under the hood. Certainly, it doesn’t look good, so restoring this Impala to factory specifications is going to be quite a challenge.
The interior looks rough as well, and there’s a chance quite a lot of parts are missing.
But despite all of these, this 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS is the living proof the Detroit metal doesn’t give up easily. It’s pretty clear from these pics that the car has been parked and forgotten, and given its age, the current overall shape is pretty surprising.
The bidding for this Impala SS is currently underway, but the top $1,500 offer isn’t enough to unlock the reserve. The auction will come to an end in six days, so it’ll be interesting to see if someone sends a bid to secure the ownership of the car.
This 1964 Impala SS, on the other hand, also looks neglected and ignored, but nevertheless, the body still appears to be surprisingly solid. Sure, it’s not a mint Impala, and occasionally, it exhibits some surface rust, but given the car has most likely been parked for a very long time, it still comes in a very good shape.
Unfortunately, eBay seller sh-034 has provided little to almost no information about the car.
So while it looks the way it looks, we have no idea how exactly it ended up in such a rough shape. The VIN code confirms it’s a 1964 SS, but we have no information on the V8 under the hood. Certainly, it doesn’t look good, so restoring this Impala to factory specifications is going to be quite a challenge.
The interior looks rough as well, and there’s a chance quite a lot of parts are missing.
But despite all of these, this 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS is the living proof the Detroit metal doesn’t give up easily. It’s pretty clear from these pics that the car has been parked and forgotten, and given its age, the current overall shape is pretty surprising.
The bidding for this Impala SS is currently underway, but the top $1,500 offer isn’t enough to unlock the reserve. The auction will come to an end in six days, so it’ll be interesting to see if someone sends a bid to secure the ownership of the car.